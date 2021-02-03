Voice of the People, Feb. 3, 2021

After watching the shameful attack on the Capitol by people I consider domestic terrorists, I was moved to tears to see the photo of Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd District, on his hands and knees in the rotunda almost reverently picking up the broken remnants and trash left behind by the looters. He made me proud to be a N.J. citizen. If only he were my representative to the U.S. Congress. But, alas, my representative is the incredibly disappointing, self-serving, Trump-serving Rep. Jeffrey Van Drew, R-2nd District.

I’m grateful to certain members of the Republican Party. Those who continue to advocate a commonsense conservatism while conducting themselves with a sense of decorum. Those who have repudiated Donald Trump, his behavior, and his attempts to overturn an election he has lost; regardless of whether their conversion occurred before or after the election. Whether they choose to stay or leave the GOP, I would welcome dialogue with them because it would be a civil and productive conversation on public policy and related matters. We will have more in common than many people who believe they know me, really know how I think. We may not always agree, but in such cases, we would cordially agree to disagree.