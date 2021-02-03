Voice of the People, Feb. 3, 2021

Testa too loyal to GOP
State Sen. Michael Testa sure didn’t waste any time in invoking the unwritten rule of senatorial courtesy, blocking the appointment of Robert Jackson to the state Pinelands Commission. Testa uses the completion of Route 55 as an evacuation route (questionable) and Jackson’s opposition to a pipeline through the pinelands as his reasons for opposing Jackson. I think one of the main reasons we have a Pinelands Commission to discourage disturbing the pinelands.
In his one year as state senator, Testa is proving to be a roadblock to progress, from his opposition to mail-in voting in New Jersey to his opposition to the state’s ability to borrow, due to his party’s feeble response at the national level to enact what I consider meaningful COVID-19 aid to the states, which is sorely needed.
It looks to me like party comes first before Testa makes up his mind.
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Educate Trump supporters
Regarding the recent letter, “Can’t trust Democrats”:
The recent storming of the Capital damaged not only that building but also this nation’s standing worldwide.
Americans don’t inhabit this globe by themselves. I think they want, even need an equitable relationship with other nations, just as they need each other to maintain a working democracy.
I think the letter writer lacks knowledge. The courts have not upheld any allegations of voter fraud uttered by President Trump.
The writer can research and learn the truth, even unlearn lies. The sooner those who fell for Trump’s false and misleading claims educate themselves, the sooner the nation can heal.
I believe Trump has never given a whit for his unquestioning followers, proven throughout his professional career, including his actions in Atlantic City. Democrats hope they won’t forget.
Bettie J. Reina
Egg Harbor Township
Backing Van Drew, Trump
I am committed to Congressmen Jeff Van Drew and his drive to make America better. His dedication to his political ventures has been consistent for many years. I stand behind him and recognize his party support as one of the only members from New Jersey to stand up for President Trump.
Talk about working hard and driving against all odds, both President Trump and the congressmen have dedicated their efforts relentlessly to improving the quality of life, the strength of the country and our independence. They have brought pride back to the nation.
Shame on the opposing forces for their greed and arrogance in self-reward, self-recognition and self-prospering. May the opposing parties be squared and settled in judgment by their creator when their day comes.
Until then I stand behind Trump and Van Drew in making this country a better place to live.
Living proud as veterans for me is supporting the nation with our service, our committed continued service and our engagement in our brothers’ and sisters’ well-being.
Jonathan S. Paes
Millville
Moved by Kim’s cleanup
After watching the shameful attack on the Capitol by people I consider domestic terrorists, I was moved to tears to see the photo of Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd District, on his hands and knees in the rotunda almost reverently picking up the broken remnants and trash left behind by the looters. He made me proud to be a N.J. citizen. If only he were my representative to the U.S. Congress. But, alas, my representative is the incredibly disappointing, self-serving, Trump-serving Rep. Jeffrey Van Drew, R-2nd District.
Kim seems to me the true embodiment of a patriot and public servant.
Carol Gaffney
Egg Harbor Township
Open to GOP quitters
I’m grateful to certain members of the Republican Party. Those who continue to advocate a commonsense conservatism while conducting themselves with a sense of decorum. Those who have repudiated Donald Trump, his behavior, and his attempts to overturn an election he has lost; regardless of whether their conversion occurred before or after the election. Whether they choose to stay or leave the GOP, I would welcome dialogue with them because it would be a civil and productive conversation on public policy and related matters. We will have more in common than many people who believe they know me, really know how I think. We may not always agree, but in such cases, we would cordially agree to disagree.
If they choose to stay in the GOP and try to change its culture, they have a formidable task. It is Trump’s party, and they are outsiders. If they choose to leave, I would be fascinated having discussions combining moderate views from both the Republican and Democratic parties within the context of some sort of alternative organization. I don’t know where it would lead but it would be fun. Again, we may sometimes have to agree to disagree.
If they choose to remain in Donald Trump’s party, know that is the party of the violent mob that rioted at the Capitol. I think Trump should be held responsible for the deaths in that riot, including a police officer. There is no point my having any dialogue since no minds are likely to be changed.
Edward C. Einhaus
North Wildwood
Van Drew enables Trump
Congressman Jeff Van Drew has hitched his wagon to the wrong star. Donald Trump’s behavior since he lost the 2020 election has worsened and Van Drew has been one of his enablers. If his call to the Georgia secretary of state was not sufficient to show his unfitness for office, then his actions at the “Save America” rally where he may have incited a mob to storm the very Capital show that he is must be removed. Van Drew’s vote against impeachment was on the wrong side of history again.