Criminals don’t obey

gun-carry restrictions

With the recent Supreme Court decision concerning the Second Amendment and the right to carry a firearm for law-abiding citizens, Gov. Phil Murphy and his cronies have come up with a lengthy list of "sensitive places" that law-abiding citizens (who have now obtained a legal permit to carry) cannot do so. These include child care centers, nursing homes, hospitals, bars and restaurants, airports, parks, beaches, movie theaters, shopping centers, churches, your automobile, supermarkets, and other entertainment centers -- and the list goes on.

What Murphy doesn't seem to understand is that the bad guys are already carrying in these places. He says, "Allowing concealed weapons into every corner of our communities does not make us safer." The guns are already there.

There are countless examples of persons with a carry permit who have taken action and stopped a criminal from carrying out further carnage. Law-abiding citizens are only interested in protecting themselves and their family.

Every day there are stories about arrests of criminals carrying guns and involved in shootings, robberies and drug dealing. Police Chief James Sarkos said arrests are up 101%, and 12 guns were recovered so far this year. Great job! I'm willing to bet that none of these arrests were law-abiding citizens with legally obtained permits to carry.

Murphy may as well declare, "In an effort to show that N.J. is a state of equal opportunity and fairness to all, I am ordering all police departments to hand out the same 'No Carry' lists to all criminals arrested. In order for you to continue your criminal enterprise with a minimum of potential interference from law-abiding citizens with a permit to carry a handgun, feel free to carry your gun in all the places on the list -- if not doing so already -- as law-abiding citizens are not allowed to carry their guns in all these places."

James McCusker

Somers Point