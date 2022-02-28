 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, Feb. 28, 2022

Truck convoy protest was in my book

It looks like the truckers across the United States will be doing a nationwide convoy of peaceful protest similar to what has happened in Canada. It seems that it will begin in March.

What amazes me as an author is that I wrote about this possibility of such an occurrence being possible when the working people of this country speak up in a civil manner to protect their rights as citizens and as taxpayers.

I did a whole chapter on it. It is about all working people, including truck drivers. I won’t mention the book title here except that I am from Wildwood and it is non-fiction. It is Chapter Two. This was my fifth book and came out a year and half ago. This is what amazes me.

Bill Flynn

Wildwood

Young men saved senior from shoveling

I was out recently in front of my snow covered front yard on Mill Road in Northfield shoveling snow. I am an old person and a lot of vehicles drove by seeing this old lady shovel snow. Luckily a pick-up drove by and then the same pick-up came back.

Three young “angels” got out and cleaned my driveway. They were three young men who were on their way to work.

So there are some very nice, helpful and kind young men in the local world.

Jean F. Lawless

Northfield

