The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has done more for Brigantine and surrounding environs than any other facility I know of.

This small facility on Atlantic Brigantine Boulevard has tested, nursed and saved many sea creatures, from piping plovers to dolphins to whales.

Volunteers and dedicated staff have helped save our oceans and sea life. For more than 50 years, this facility has traveled up and down the coast, studying, learning and educating the public about the creatures that inhabit the ocean.

My daughter grew up with the MMSC, whose volunteers spent their summers educating youngsters on the island how to care for, appreciate and value marine life.

Staff and volunteers respond to stranded marine life at all hours and days of the year. They travel miles to save and assist animals in distress. They participate in the strandings, rehabilitation, necropsies, burials and other activities that the public doesn’t want to deal with. They are the front line, fighting for marine life that we take for granted.

I have seen too many Facebook posts from the uniformed, uneducated and know-it-alls who have used social media to express their anger, disinformation and opinions.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has too much integrity to accept money from untoward companies. They exist on a shoestring budget, made possible by the many caring people of Brigantine and other small organizations. To accuse them otherwise is to not only hurt their mission, but to damage a reputation that is impeccable.

They have opened their books to the public. If you have any doubts, go there, look at their donors, and be proud of this gem in our city. The MMSC deserves support, thanks and donations to help them continue the good fight.

I don’t want to see windmills. I don’t want to see the fishing industry suffer. I don’t want to see seals, whales or turtles harmed. I will do everything to fight this governmental project. But I will defer and depend on the experts. The folks at the MMSC know much more than we do. Let us follow their lead. They are the experts -- not us.

Janis Henry

Brigantine