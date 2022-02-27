Voice of the People, Feb. 27, 2022

NJ abortion bill allows ending lives

I have questions. What makes you, you and not me? What makes you human and not a tadpole or a tree? Is it your DNA? When did your DNA come into existence? Was it at conception? If so, doesn’t that mean that the unborn are human?

What causes us to say that one thing is living and another is not? My dining room table and the pine tree outside are both made of wood. Why is it that we say that trees are living but furniture is not? Is it because the living produce new cells but the non-living do not? The grass is living until the mower cuts off the tops. Those ends are no longer living. Dying trees still produce new cells. Aged people in nursing homes still produce new cells. So aren’t the unborn and infirm humans, with their own DNA, living?

When is it acceptable to kill living humans? Who can be required to participate in such acts? How can it be right for the Legislature and governor to require citizens to participate in terminating the life of living human beings? That is what they are doing with the abortion rights bill which they just enacted.

Michael McGrath

Egg Harbor Township

Quit eating meat in Lent and beyond

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus Christ’s fasting in the wilderness before he began his public ministry. Many Christians abstain from animal foods during Lent.

However, a meat-free Lent is more than a symbol of devotion to Christ. A meat-free Lent reduces the risk of chronic disease, environmental degradation and animal abuse. Volumes have been written linking consumption of meat with increased risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke and more. A 2007 United Nations report said meat production was the planet’s largest source of pollution and greenhouse gases. And undercover investigations document farm animals being abused.

Lent offers an opportunity to honor Christ’s powerful message of compassion and love by extending a meat-free diet beyond Lent.

There’s a rich array of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, as well as vegetables, fruits and grains. Make this change for Lent and keep meat off your plate all year.

Pete Torrell

Pleasantville