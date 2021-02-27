Voice of the People, Feb. 27, 2021

Trump engaged in rhetoric I believe was intended to incite pandemonium, resulting in the destruction of government property and the loss of lives.

Those responsible for these physical acts are being rounded up and prosecuted. But the inciter-in-chief, in spite of being impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate, seems to be getting a pass from his party.

Senators had two impeachment chances to get rid of the Trump scourge. History will not speak well of them.

Dianne McCarthy

Millville

Dems will pay for hating

Most honest, decent Americans are heartbroken over the way the crooked Democrats have hated Donald J. Trump, the best president we ever had.

Now we have four years of the ill-informed President Joe Biden branch, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

God help us. I think they will pay dearly for their hatred and misdeeds.

June Donnelly

Little Egg Harbor Township

Trump improved US

I am appalled to watch my fellow Americans who have turned on President Trump.