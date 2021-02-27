Voice of the People, Feb. 27, 2021

Thank God for freedom
Regarding the recent letter, “God forgive other voters”:
Quite a suggestion by the letter writer that President Trump’s voters pray for forgiveness. My suggestion is that anyone feeling that how one votes is a matter for God to forgive should thank God that he lives in a country that allows a vote for choice of leader.
Perhaps a country like North Korea where your choice is one candidate or a firing squad would be more suitable. What a horrible place this would be if we all had to think one way. What’s next, re-education camps?
Paul Friedman
Margate
Much against Trump
This country suffers from truth decay. Many Americans lack the complex skills needed to navigate information, to separate fact from fiction. It is very dangerous.
Distrust of government abounds because of disinformation circulated by certain segments of the government and the media. Such distrust was evident during the industrial revolution, when yellow journalism attacked the agents of change. The Vietnam War and Watergate made for protest and rebellion.
The Black Lives Matter movement created mistrust among President Trump’s supporters. I think the riot at the Capitol building was an attempt to overturn a fair and honest election to please Trump.
Trump engaged in rhetoric I believe was intended to incite pandemonium, resulting in the destruction of government property and the loss of lives.
Those responsible for these physical acts are being rounded up and prosecuted. But the inciter-in-chief, in spite of being impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate, seems to be getting a pass from his party.
Senators had two impeachment chances to get rid of the Trump scourge. History will not speak well of them.
Dianne McCarthy
Millville
Dems will pay for hating
Most honest, decent Americans are heartbroken over the way the crooked Democrats have hated Donald J. Trump, the best president we ever had.
Now we have four years of the ill-informed President Joe Biden branch, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
God help us. I think they will pay dearly for their hatred and misdeeds.
June Donnelly
Little Egg Harbor Township
Trump improved US
I am appalled to watch my fellow Americans who have turned on President Trump.
My opinion is he gave his all to try to unite and improve the state of America, and improve it he did. Shame on those who display such abnormal behavior as has been shown on television.
Barbara Granburg
Margate
Quit praising Trump
President Trump is finally out of the White House, after a legal election, and some Republicans are still praising Trump. I don’t get it.
COVID-19 is still strong in this country. Before the pandemic was declared Trump was told by China that the coronavirus comes in the air and is stronger than the flu, but Trump didn’t publicize this because he didn’t want to raise people’s fears.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City