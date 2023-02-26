Easier to blame than change our behavior

A dead whale on the beach is heartbreaking.

There may be as many whales dying as ever, they are just following their food sources, menhaden, which are swimming closer to our shorelines and therefore we are seeing them, instead of them decomposing on the ocean floor.

But the bigger question is what is killing “all” these whales (or insert almost any animal on the endangered species list).

The answer is us. All of us. Every single one of us. Our plastic water bottles, our cars, airline travel, eating avocados in New Jersey, recreational boating, the things we plant, the things we don’t plant, commercial fishing, our desire for new outfits and fun toys, our denial that our actions have consequences.

Necropsies show that many of these animals are filled with plastic. There is a Great Ocean Garbage Patch out there, the largest landfill in the world, an area twice the size of Texas!

Our daily behaviors contribute to climate change and even small changes can drastically affect one or two plant species or insects that we don’t notice nor mourn. The food chain connects from these microscopic animals all the way to whales.

But so many of neighbors are only concerned with the one thing that is potentially going to harness green energy and blaming that. Perhaps we don’t have all the answers. But we do indeed know many of our actions are already contributing to the demise of marine life, yet we seem unwilling to change, only to blame.

Karen Barlow

Ocean City