Voice of the People, Feb. 26, 2022

Vote integrity destroyed by enabling of fraud

Voting in elections is the right and privilege of every American citizen. Elections must be guarded from fraud because when illegitimate votes are counted, or legitimate votes canceled out, it is theft from us all. Election fraud is a national disgrace, undermines the public confidence in elections, must not be allowed under any circumstances, and those cheating in elections must be punished severely.

Now the Democratic Party and their media lackeys are trying to institutionalize election fraud, all in the name of civil rights, with their Freedom to Vote Act (as if any citizen doesn’t have that right already). They seek to institute universal mail-in balloting, counting of ballots long before and after voting day, ballot drop boxes, no voter ID required, and other open invitations to fraud. How can you verify someone’s true identity, tell if he or she is a citizen with the right to vote, or even if the person has voted multiple times in the same day without photo ID? Democrats are already allowing non-citizens to vote in some major cities. This so-called “Freedom to Vote Act” is nothing but an attempt to be able to cheat, and anyone opposed to it is predictably called racist or white supremacist. More lies and slander against those who want elections to be honest.

We need to get back to election-day-only voting, with photo ID required, ID which is very easy to obtain, which you need to drive, get on a plane or even get a motel room. Anyone can obtain ID for voting even if not a driver. Mail-in voting must only be for those physically unable to go to their polling place.

America needs to stop falling for the red herring lies the Democrats and the media constantly use, and say no to this attempt to destroy the integrity of our elections.

Dave McIntosh

Egg Harbor Township