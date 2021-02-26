Voice of the People, Feb. 26, 2021

NJ corrections chief must resign for his failures

It’s long past time for new leadership at the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Commissioner Marcus Hicks has repeatedly failed to manage the state prison system effectively, putting inmates, staff and host communities at risk.

We first raised those concerns nearly a year ago when Hicks ignored multiple warnings and advice that could have prevented COVID-19 from entering and spreading unchecked through the prisons. His refusal to listen resulted in major coronavirus outbreaks and an unnecessary loss of life.

Unfortunately, Hicks also didn’t listen when we called for his resignation last year, and Gov. Phil Murphy, unsurprisingly, failed to hold him accountable — just as he has held nobody accountable for Katie Brennan’s accusations or the tragic loss of thousands of lives in nursing homes in New Jersey.

Now we’ve heard shocking new stories of the systematic sexual and physical abuse of female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, even after the United States Justice Department warned of unconstitutional abuses at the prison last year.