Voice of the People, Feb. 26, 2021

NJ corrections chief must resign for his failures
It’s long past time for new leadership at the New Jersey Department of Corrections. Commissioner Marcus Hicks has repeatedly failed to manage the state prison system effectively, putting inmates, staff and host communities at risk.
We first raised those concerns nearly a year ago when Hicks ignored multiple warnings and advice that could have prevented COVID-19 from entering and spreading unchecked through the prisons. His refusal to listen resulted in major coronavirus outbreaks and an unnecessary loss of life.
Unfortunately, Hicks also didn’t listen when we called for his resignation last year, and Gov. Phil Murphy, unsurprisingly, failed to hold him accountable — just as he has held nobody accountable for Katie Brennan’s accusations or the tragic loss of thousands of lives in nursing homes in New Jersey.
Now we’ve heard shocking new stories of the systematic sexual and physical abuse of female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, even after the United States Justice Department warned of unconstitutional abuses at the prison last year.
Both Republicans and Democrats are now joining me in calling for new leadership at the NJDOC, a bipartisan consensus that there’s blood on the hands of Commissioner Hicks and the Murphy administration. The message is clear, it’s time for change.
Sen. Michael Testa
Vineland
1st Legislative District
Atlantic City a leader in flood mitigation efforts
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Best of tides, worst of tides for shore communities”:
The Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management coordinator, the office I held for almost 12 years from 2003 to 2014, was the first to adopt the hazard mitigation plan in the state of New Jersey in 2003.
Our administration lead the way in developing plans for current and future mitigation programs with the help of a company called URS, and the plans are on the city and county websites. The administration held over six meetings, open to the public, to discuss current and future plans for mitigating hazards throughout the city.
Here’s an idea of what we discussed in our plans: Baltic Avenue Flood Tunnel control improvements: $11,900,000; Absecon Inlet bulkheads: $39,000,000; Boardwalk Hall flooding project: $4,400,000; bulkheads citywide: $49,515,000; code updates: ongoing; dry flood proofing City Hall: $400,000; elevate city traffic control boxes: $1,800,000; elevation of Albany Avenue: $2,780,000; emergency communication system: $100,000; emergency generators: $1,500,000; public awareness programs: $20,000; North Inlet bulkheads: $1,073,120; Sunset Avenue flood control projects: $5,282,000. Totaling $138,620,120 in mitigation projects.
This would not have been accomplished, and some are waiting for funding, without the expert help of Jim Rutella, the city’s grant administrator, and the cooperation of city, state and federal officials.
The Press should work with Atlantic City’s Office of Emergency Management to keep the public informed on the progress of these and many more of the hazard mitigation projects going on in the city.
Tom Foley
Atlantic City
Inflation note for Tubman
With consumer prices rising and the paper currency printing presses running day and night, prices for goods will continue to climb. Harriet Tubman can be put on a $1,000 bill, of which there will soon be many in circulation.
Robert Smith
Hammonton