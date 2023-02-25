Immigration reform
better than blame
Now that Rep. Jeff Van Drew has been appointed to the Immigration, Integrity, Security and Enforcement subcommittee for the 118th Congress, I'm sure he will help his Republican colleagues solve the immigration problem with real immigration reform. I always hear Republicans blaming President Biden for the failures with the immigration system, but I have yet to see any recent Congress initiatives to resolve the problems.
Many years ago, the Democrats in Congress had a reform bill, but as is usual, the Republicans turned it down. The congressman should stop blaming the president and get something done.
Karl Frank III
Mays Landing
Put public safety
ahead of politics
All Joe Biden and others in his party want is to disarm Americans like Iran, Russia and China.
People are also reading…
So called gun safety laws will not prevent more mass murders. It's only a Band-Aid approach. You have to be willing to address the root causes. Biden and other Democrats refuse to do so.
I've been studying these mass murders since 1990, and we have been able to prevent them up to at least 98%. Yet I'm denied positions in government to address these horrible acts. The Democrats and the FBI have put politics before the safety of the public.
David Barsky
Atlantic City