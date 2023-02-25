Immigration reform

better than blame

Now that Rep. Jeff Van Drew has been appointed to the Immigration, Integrity, Security and Enforcement subcommittee for the 118th Congress, I'm sure he will help his Republican colleagues solve the immigration problem with real immigration reform. I always hear Republicans blaming President Biden for the failures with the immigration system, but I have yet to see any recent Congress initiatives to resolve the problems.

Many years ago, the Democrats in Congress had a reform bill, but as is usual, the Republicans turned it down. The congressman should stop blaming the president and get something done.

Karl Frank III

Mays Landing

Put public safety

ahead of politics

All Joe Biden and others in his party want is to disarm Americans like Iran, Russia and China.

So called gun safety laws will not prevent more mass murders. It's only a Band-Aid approach. You have to be willing to address the root causes. Biden and other Democrats refuse to do so.

I've been studying these mass murders since 1990, and we have been able to prevent them up to at least 98%. Yet I'm denied positions in government to address these horrible acts. The Democrats and the FBI have put politics before the safety of the public.

David Barsky

Atlantic City