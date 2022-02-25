Voice of the People, Feb. 25, 2022

Partisans misrepresent Martin Luther King

“On some positions cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? ... And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”

This is a quote taken from a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. It’s just as poignant today as it was in 1968. The sad reality today and travesty to MLK and his message to all Americans is his thoughts and legacy have been hijacked by a major political party for purely self-serving reasons, driven political ambition and desire to snuggle ever closer to control of the immense U.S. budget.

There is much irony as well in that the political party that promotes ties to the message of Martin Luther King, as if he is their own, has been the architect of the most divisive political policies and damaging execution of good, well-meaning and positive programs flowing from the 1950s and 1960s and the real message of MLK, which was more focused on actions and attitudes regardless of political party affiliation.

I hesitated to comment, but hearing the opinions of political operatives currently, reading Martin Luther King’s quote above I decided to send this. I was a young professional in 1968 and actually had a role in implementing programs of merit, as well as witnessing the spectrum of opposition, support, greed and ambition by both political parties. For the most part the country has moved on but there are some who have mined the era and issues for their own gain. In a couple of cases there are politicians who know better or should. Very hard for me to have any respect at all for these individuals who know exactly what they are doing.

Norm Mayall

Egg Harbor Township

Van Drew too blasé about Capitol riot

I feel compelled to comment on a story that ran some weeks ago, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant.”

Rep. Jeff Van Drew stated that after being told to return to his office, “Believe it or not, we watched it on television and got a lot of work done. … As unremarkable as it sounds, we got caught up on a lot of constituent service things.”

Regarding President Trump, Van Drew said, “He obviously did not want this to happen.”

I find it remarkable that he was watching on TV the Capitol building being invaded, his fellow lawmakers scurrying as if their lives depended on it, the Capitol police sometimes being beaten and cursed while defending the lawmakers and the building, and Van Drew, instead proclaiming he was stunned and horrified, said he was catching up on his work.

William E. Hooper Jr.

Ocean City