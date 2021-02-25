Voice of the People, Feb. 25, 2021

Twisted justice for Trump

I was not surprised when reading the recent article concerning the ex-FBI lawyer who altered and falsified an email to the FISA court during the Russia probe against then President Trump. The whole investigation was a scam, and this one participant, one of many from the FBI who misused their powers to go after Trump, only got probation for his misdeeds! That’s official misconduct at the least.

A friend of President Trump, Roger Stone, got 3 years for lying. Had that FBI official or the rest been associated with President Trump, they all would have gone to jail. The double standard continues.

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.

Weymouth Township

People will be served

Though 2020 is behind us, many may feel like me that they’re in an unending episode of “The Twilight Zone.” We don’t recognize the country. We disagree with its new direction. We are sad and in disbelief of events that have transpired.

The many that are encouraged by the same events and excited at the sharp change in the nation’s trajectory should be wary that the handbook of this new leadership is titled “To Serve Man.” That’s not the hope they bought into — it’s a cookbook!