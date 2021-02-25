 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Feb. 25, 2021
Twisted justice for Trump

I was not surprised when reading the recent article concerning the ex-FBI lawyer who altered and falsified an email to the FISA court during the Russia probe against then President Trump. The whole investigation was a scam, and this one participant, one of many from the FBI who misused their powers to go after Trump, only got probation for his misdeeds! That’s official misconduct at the least.

A friend of President Trump, Roger Stone, got 3 years for lying. Had that FBI official or the rest been associated with President Trump, they all would have gone to jail. The double standard continues.

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.

Weymouth Township

People will be served

Though 2020 is behind us, many may feel like me that they’re in an unending episode of “The Twilight Zone.” We don’t recognize the country. We disagree with its new direction. We are sad and in disbelief of events that have transpired.

The many that are encouraged by the same events and excited at the sharp change in the nation’s trajectory should be wary that the handbook of this new leadership is titled “To Serve Man.” That’s not the hope they bought into — it’s a cookbook!

Patricia Librizzi

Galloway Township

O.C. wrong on wind energy

An Ocean City Council member lamented the future distant view of wind-powered turbines visible from Ocean City beaches. I did not hear his voice when the previous president wanted to sell the “view” to the highest bidding gas and oil company so that they could build their derricks off the entire East Coast (except Florida of course, a red state). He is on the wrong side of history.

We should all be concerned about our carbon footprint or the only footprints on the tarnished beach will be around dying birds and tar balls.

Carol Roe

Marmora

Limit social media

I was a very active user of the electronic social media for a few years.

Then one day I inquired if the marketplace offered shotgun ammunition for sale. I was immediately censored and for an extended time. Something about violating their holier than thou BS rules (censorship).

I have deleted that “free speech and opinion sharing network” completely from my system.

Believe me, I do miss all my friends’ and relatives’ posts. But I don’t miss the self-righteous closed-minded one-way pompous mismanagement.

I just wish everyone would see this and delete them for a month or more. Show them who is the customer and where they belong. Screw them and whatever they rode into our lives.

Ed Hughes

North Wildwood

