DeSantis, Lincoln got insignificant award

Recently, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who I consider an enemy of free speech and the rights of citizens to vote, received the Philadelphia Union League’s highest award: the Medal of Honor.

This same award was bestowed upon President Abraham Lincoln in August of 1863. Of course when Lincoln received it, one of his key political advisors, Frederick Douglas, would not have been allowed to even sit on the front steps of the Union League. So much for the significance of said award.

Jim McManus

Ocean City

Whales, wind create conflict among greens

It’s disquieting and sad to see the “recent string of whale deaths over the past six weeks,” as it was described in The Press.

However, it could be interesting to witness the clash of animal rights advocates and climate change activists. Especially now that various communities want to pause the creation of all offshore wind farms, a prudent step while analyzing the root causes of the recent whale deaths and injuries.

So, are the tree huggers and the save the snail darter crowd going to protest each other’s agendas?

We’ve witnessed the lunacies in California where communities experience energy blackouts, droughts and floods — because they refuse to build and maintain dams to manage their water supply and capitalize on that potential (and clean) hydroelectric energy source.

Zealots of any stripe are often illogical and defiant, and usually can’t be dissuaded by a different view, no matter how persuasive.

Now, if we can get the teachers’ unions to quarrel with the woke extremists, we may bring some sanity back into school curriculums!

Dream on.

Ron Smith

Brigantine