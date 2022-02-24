Voice of the People, Feb. 24, 2022

Beware of increase in fearmongering

We are certainly in an era of hyper-information where there is a battle for your attention. Seems likely to expect an increasing trend for shocking news that further heightens fear worldwide in 2022. Efforts must be continually made to determine the truth of the information and who is truthful on a consistent basis.

The fear messaging can become an addiction that cannot be ignored. But there is a significant quote — “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself” — from Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States who held office 17 years from 1933 to 1945. During the time of this quote fear was making things worse in the hard times of the Great Depression and World War II.

The full quote from FDR was: “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”

The message seems to call for caution in not allowing fear to stifle efforts to find solutions and that actions should continue towards improving the situation. Inappropriate fear as panic can paralyze and/or cause unfounded reactions with unfortunate outcomes. Fear is natural and essential, but extreme fear can be dangerous physically and emotionally.

Some of the most difficult to cope with are fears of the unknown in terms of what might occur, and its severity, and when something dangerous might arrive. It becomes more intense when a perceived authority provides information surrounded with talk of doom. Existential doom talk from experts in various fields seems to have ratcheted up or magnified to critical levels and has brought about the feelings of impending harm individually and on a global/planetary scale.

Lee Webster

Mays Landing

Biden anti-oil path to inflationary prices

President Biden’s strategy to force many to revert to electric cars backfired.

His closing the Keystone pipeline and reducing federal land on which fracking and drilling for oil have substantially reduced the country’s oil production — to the extent we again became dependent on OPEC, paying prices that cause inflation.

Much runs on oil. Shipments of every commodity, at one point or another, depend on delivery using oil or gasoline.

Under President Trump we were producing enough oil to export – and with no inflation.

Ludwig Jaros

Egg Harbor City