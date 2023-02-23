Classified docs not what they used to be

For some reason there was a department that knew that the previous president had documents and wanted them returned, but now we are seeing that President Biden has documents spread throughout his different residences and places he was going to have offices. Did no one know they were even missing? Some of the documents found were from his days as senator. How was he even able to remove them from a secure location? Given some news reports of questionable business dealing of some of his family members, are we going to see if any of these documents pertained to a countries they were involved with? Will the public ever know? Perhaps the government has a problem with the process of classifying documents and tracking the whereabouts of these documents. Maybe in the end we will find that the meaning of “classified” has changed as other terms and words have recently.