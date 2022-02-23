Voice of the People, Feb. 23, 2022

Times 1619 project

not critical race theory

Regarding the recent letter, “Study genuine history of racial relations”:

The writer asks that students be taught “factual” history of race and states that the first slaves arriving in 1619 were not slaves but “indentured servants.” I think they were Africans captured in Africa, put into a Portuguese or Spanish ship which was in turn captured by an English ship and then traded to the Colonists in Jamestown in exchange for supplies, so I very much doubt that they willingly signed on for a period of servitude.

Some of them evidently were later freed, but increasingly people of African descent were held in servitude for life, and by 1660 children born of enslaved women became the property of their “masters.” So, saying that slavery arrived in the U.S. in 1619 makes sense to me, even if it was called by a different name.

I agree with the writer that the American Revolution was not fought to preserve slavery, but the study by Hannah-Jones has nothing to do with critical race theory, which was developed at Harvard in the 1970s as a study of the workings of the legal system in regard to race. The writer is conflating two issues (the 1619 project and critical race theory) that have different aims, although they both are concerned with racism in the U.S. While the 1619 project may contain flaws, and I agree that it does, it also makes very good points and presents a different way of interpreting facts.

Carolyn Bassett

Linwood

Murphy power grab wrong

On Jan. 10, representatives in both the state Senate and Assembly rightfully denied Gov. Phil Murphy's request to extend his emergency powers for an additional 90 days. Then the very next day, the day his powers were to expire, Murphy declared a new public health emergency and he reinstated his own powers! Through the Senate and the Assembly, we the citizens of New Jersey make the rules, not one man.

The question everyone should be asking is, why did he do it and what are his plans for such a power grab. His actions were unwarranted and the citizens of New Jersey need to know everything he plans to do.

Richard J Shaffer III

Mays Landing