Voice of the People, Feb. 23, 2021

No vaccine for terrorist

It’s nice to find out that the mastermind behind 9/11 imprisoned down in the U.S. base at Guantanamo will get his COVID-19 vaccine before most Americans. That should be lethal injection. Thank President Joe Biden and his cronies for this absurd disservice to the American people.

Douglas Hesser

Vineland

Pick best person for job

President Biden picked Rachel Levin, a transsexual, and Pete Buttigieg, a homosexual, to be in his Cabinet. Levin’s preference is to be a woman instead of a man, and Buttigieg’s preference is have sex with a man instead of a woman. Whatever their preferences, I hope he picked them because they were the best people for the jobs. That’s the president’s job.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine

NJ vaccine job magnificent

I went online to register for a COVID-19 vaccination. In less than 30 minutes I had an appointment at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

I arrived about 9:15 a.m., parked, got in line and was all done and back in my car shortly after 10:30 a.m. with an appointment for the second shot.