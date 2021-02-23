Voice of the People, Feb. 23, 2021

No vaccine for terrorist
It’s nice to find out that the mastermind behind 9/11 imprisoned down in the U.S. base at Guantanamo will get his COVID-19 vaccine before most Americans. That should be lethal injection. Thank President Joe Biden and his cronies for this absurd disservice to the American people.
Douglas Hesser
Vineland
Pick best person for job
President Biden picked Rachel Levin, a transsexual, and Pete Buttigieg, a homosexual, to be in his Cabinet. Levin’s preference is to be a woman instead of a man, and Buttigieg’s preference is have sex with a man instead of a woman. Whatever their preferences, I hope he picked them because they were the best people for the jobs. That’s the president’s job.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
NJ vaccine job magnificent
I went online to register for a COVID-19 vaccination. In less than 30 minutes I had an appointment at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
I arrived about 9:15 a.m., parked, got in line and was all done and back in my car shortly after 10:30 a.m. with an appointment for the second shot.
What I experienced was an efficient operation competently run and staffed with N.J. Air National Guard.
Seeing all of these young military members, men and women from many different backgrounds working together for the common good buoyed my spirits about the nation’s future.
Overall, this operation run by the current N.J. administration shows that we have competent leadership in the state with cooperation among civilian and military officials.
Kudos to all involved for doing a magnificent job.
Alex May
Woodbine