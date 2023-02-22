Patcong Creek plan unnatural for EHT

The news about Patcong Farms in Egg Harbor Township becoming yet-another housing development is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back for me and many locals — on both sides of the creek — who see Patcong Creek and its surroundings for what it is: critical habitat for wildlife and plant life that needs to be protected, not built upon.

If it goes through, this housing development will be a plethora of asphalt and cookie-cutter housing that is susceptible to flooding, causes traffic jams, creates additional infrastructure costs, adds more kids to the overpopulated schools, displaces wildlife and pollutes Patcong Creek.

Most EHT residents choose to live here because of the proximity to the Great Egg and other watersheds, natural habitats, wildlife viewing and its tranquility. We don’t want to be another shore town drowning in tourists and tidal flooding, a hub for new restaurants or bars, or a place where hotels/housing developments block views of beautiful sunrises, sunsets and pristine waterways.

Patcong Creek is a natural habitat oasis for threatened and endangered species like bald eagles, tree frogs, shorebirds, and box and bog turtles. They deserve our attention and our action. Township government is touting that the proposed building plan will have a public kayak launch site. We don’t need a government-planned kayak launch site. We already have thousands of natural launch sites along Patcong Creek and the Great Egg Harbor River.

The EHT Nature Reserve was a great start. Why haven’t we taken what we have learned from that and expanded on it to showcase our unique natural resources by focusing on connecting EHT’s bike path to Somers Point and Mays Landing via Somers Point Mays Landing Road, hosting kayak eco-tours or overnight canoe/camping trips, offering paddleboard or sailing lessons, and organizing river and creek clean-up days?

I do not begrudge the Patcong Farms property owners from wanting to sell for a profit. That’s their right and their business. But it’s our business to remind township government that there are alternatives to approving this sale for a housing developer who doesn’t seem to care about the community or live here. Green Acres, Farmland Preservation program, and the Atlantic County Open Space and Recreation Plan all offer incentives for landowners to sell at fair market value, and the opportunity for legislators to do the right thing for the environment and for the community members they serve.

Ellen Gregory

Egg Harbor Township