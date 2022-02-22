Voice of the People, Feb. 22, 2022

Insular, tribal society bungled COVID fight

According to a Gallup Poll in 1947, the most popular News Year’s resolutions were to “improve my disposition, be more understanding, control my temper and improve my character.” Now the most popular resolutions are to “lose weight and get organized.” It seems that somewhere along the way we have lost the desire to be better people.

I’m not suggesting there aren’t good people out there; think of all the volunteers at the Special Olympics, homeless shelters, food banks, youth sports, firefighters, beach cleanups, etc. But in the last 50 years society has become more insular and tribal.

How well do you know your neighbors? Do you see and engage with children who are playing outside? There is not a simple explanation to what happened but I’m sure a combination of things like the economy, politics, social media, prejudice, lack of trust in government, and biased manipulative cable news have all played a part. Many of us want smaller government, yet at the same time we expect the government to solve all our most pressing problems. The pandemic did not start this “everyone is out for themselves approach,” but it made things worse. The purposeful misinformation, the lack of trust, the lack of understanding of how science and math work, the individualistic nature of Americans in general, have all contributed to the failure of efforts to combat this virus.

But consider this, if we were a more united society and took personal responsibility for each other by “being more understanding and improving our character,” we might have reduced the overall effects of the pandemic. I think all it required was a mask and a jab, or three. Maybe we wouldn’t have had so many deaths and the lasting impact of those deaths on their families, orphaned children, or the untold numbers of people with debilitating effects of long COVID or the fracturing of the health care system. The saying, “We have met the enemy, and it is us,” is certainly relevant today but it doesn’t have to be that way.

David Oldis

Linwood