Jan. 6 Capitol riot allowed to happen

First, let me state emphatically, I don’t agree with the mob actions against the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6th. It was in fact a criminal act. However, let’s all agree that fringe groups exist in all organizations, political and social groups. Those persons responsible for the riot at the Capitol were not the norm, all extremist’s and delusional, not rational people. The bigger picture is the response to the threat by those in charge.

It’s widely known that pre-plans involving the use of the military and law rnforcement are in effect to protect the Capitol and White House hub of democracy. The Capitol is around the clock protected, its air space and on the ground. The intelligence gathering for its protection is second to none by Homeland Security, F.B.I, C.I.A, Washington Metropolitan Police Intelligence Bureau and so on.

So how did this so-called insurrection happen? It happened because the political party in control allowed it to happen. No one was allowed to prepare for what they knew was coming. They were not authorized to request assistance. They were not authorized to contain or control the mob that day. The political party in charge allowed the riot to occur with only a minimal law enforcement presence that day, solely to embarrass the other political party.

The very sad thing that day was people lost their lives involving actions that could have been totally avoided.

Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.

Weymouth Township