Voice of the People, Feb. 21, 2021

Short-sighted opposition to wind energy dismaying
If it seems like nothing could be worse for children than the pandemic, I vehemently disagree. The effects of climate change will be devastating for future generations if we do not act now. People in South Jersey got off comparatively easy during Hurricane Sandy. It was indeed a nightmare for many, but could have been so much worse. Globally, 2020 was the hottest year on record.
As a resident of Ocean City, I am dismayed by the City Council’s opposition to the Ørsted wind turbine project. The city spends a lot of money mitigating flood issues. The beaches are replenished on a regular basis. And yet the sea level rises, which increases storm surge. We must take the long view on wind turbines and all other alternative energy sources if this little town is to continue into future generations. We can brand ourselves as the green coast, cutting edge, caring for the children and grandchildren.
Some of council members are using such hyperbole as they sit behind ridiculous model windmills, saying they don’t care about their carbon footprint, just tourism. Complaints that it will just “help” North Jersey are ridiculous. As if North Jersey were a different planet. Our council members have said they need to hear from people who want this project to move forward.
Fossil fuels are not our future. Wind turbines alone will not solve climate change, but coupled with electric vehicles, solar panels, geothermal and other innovations, this is the way forward. And we cannot wait until it is too late act on this important issue. Whatever matters to you, you will need clean air, water and a place to live, such as Earth, to enjoy it.
Karen Barlow
Ocean City
Trump hurt vote integrity
In the over 150 million votes cast in 2020, there were inevitably a number that will have been compromised or incorrectly completed. This helps people build a case to undermine a legitimate election.
However, former President Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, investigated and found no fraud. U.S. courts, many overseen by Republican appointed judges, rejected all cases, primarily based on lack of evidence, not on technicalities.
Bipartisan voters have been conditioned to accept alternative facts (lies). For the last five years, Donald Trump has undermined the media (however, even Fox Opinion acknowledged Biden won). He also asserted that the vote was rigged, before a vote was cast.
Trump’s continued aspersions, attacking the integrity of the 2020 elections, resulted in Twitter and Facebook annotating his messages before finally closing his accounts.
Ian Wright
Ocean City
Dems hypocrites on vote
While the Atlantic County Democrats were vilifying Congressman Jeff Van Drew for trying to call attention to the legitimate questions surrounding November’s election, they were sitting in a courtroom trying to overturn the reelection of Atlantic County Republican Commissioner John Risley. I still have no idea as to why, other than they didn’t like the outcome.
It’s also the height of hypocrisy for Atlantic County Democrats to argue there are no issues at all with the election system when Atlantic County’s Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan misprinted so many ballots a Superior Court judge had to demand a costly ($100,000) new election for Atlantic County commissioner in Egg Harbor and Hamilton townships. Even Atlantic County’s Democratic Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato initially called for McGettigan’s resignation. Now they’re blaming the administration of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
The bottom line is that the Atlantic County Democrats need to stop throwing stones in their glass house.
Terry Lucarelli
Galloway Township