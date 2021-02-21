Voice of the People, Feb. 21, 2021

Short-sighted opposition to wind energy dismaying

If it seems like nothing could be worse for children than the pandemic, I vehemently disagree. The effects of climate change will be devastating for future generations if we do not act now. People in South Jersey got off comparatively easy during Hurricane Sandy. It was indeed a nightmare for many, but could have been so much worse. Globally, 2020 was the hottest year on record.

As a resident of Ocean City, I am dismayed by the City Council’s opposition to the Ørsted wind turbine project. The city spends a lot of money mitigating flood issues. The beaches are replenished on a regular basis. And yet the sea level rises, which increases storm surge. We must take the long view on wind turbines and all other alternative energy sources if this little town is to continue into future generations. We can brand ourselves as the green coast, cutting edge, caring for the children and grandchildren.

Some of council members are using such hyperbole as they sit behind ridiculous model windmills, saying they don’t care about their carbon footprint, just tourism. Complaints that it will just “help” North Jersey are ridiculous. As if North Jersey were a different planet. Our council members have said they need to hear from people who want this project to move forward.