Credit President Biden for Jan. job gains

While Republican Congressmen like Rep. Jeff Van Drew pursue their revenge and irrelevance agenda, President Biden is putting people to work. Over ½ million new jobs just in January. The Biden agenda is keeping food on the table and money in the pockets of those who want to work.

Van Drew and the Republicans are simply embarrassing themselves on an epic level in Washington. Thankfully this great country will continue to move in a positive direction in spite of the Van Drews, Gaetzes and Taylor-Greenes.

Biden understands the importance of people working. Congressional Republicans seem to have other priorities.

Michael J. Makara

Mays Landing

China money taints Penn-Wharton-Biden

I am a graduate of the Wharton School of Finance of the University of Pennsylvania.

I have bragged about my degree for almost 60 years, and many New Jersey zoning boards listened to me tell them not to mistake kindness for weakness, as I threw my degree in their faces when making pro se land use applications.

It now seems that President Biden may have used and profited from a University of Pennsylvania sleazy multi-million dollar Chinese money and influence scheme that was so easily uncovered, you would never believe that smart “Wharton” minds were sucked in and cooked it up.

You won’t hear me bragging anymore about my Wharton degree. I want as much sunlight as possible to shine on 37th and Spruce in West Philly to allow all of those who ruined Penn’s name to be identified and accountable.

David F. Lipton

Toms River