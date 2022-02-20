Voice of the People, Feb. 20, 2022

Self-centered bore needs to get a life

I feel sorry for College of DuPage English professor and columnist David McGrath, who has vowed to challenge all of us who disagree with his leftist views. He said he has already alienated friends, relatives and colleagues due to what he admits is his relentless “fact checking.” With no one close to him left to hector, he’s moving on to the rest of us this year. Probably badgering folks wearing the wrong T-shirt in the produce aisle or standing guard by a car with an offending bumper sticker, waiting to pounce on the driver when he or she emerges from the drugstore.

Professor McGrath and his similarly inclined self-centered bores on the right need to get a life.

Dave Hunsberger

Mays Landing

Trump still divisive

On Jan. 6 President Biden gave an excellent speech from the Capitol that was not politicized. He won the election with 7 million votes more than Donald Trump. This was not even a close race. In some states recounts were done more than once with the same outcome.

Biden’s portrayal of Trump was accurate and as a resident of Atlantic County I saw Trump’s mismanagement of his casinos. I could never understand why the GOP of Atlantic County would back him.

Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died after the riot there. His partner Sandra Garza was interviewed recently and acknowledged that he had voted for Trump. She said the former president hadn’t sent his condolences.

Now the former president’s lies encourage the divide within the country and is most unfortunate as Russia and China are sitting in wait. Russia and China would like to see democracy fail and totalitarianism survive. The next time we vote will be very telling of the future of the country and its democracy.

Carol A. Zerbe

Somers Point