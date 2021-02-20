Voice of the People, Feb. 20, 2021

Message in the backdrop

To me it seems that photos of President Trump often appear with the presidential seal behind his head, giving him a halo effect. There is nothing holy about that man.

And conversely, photos of President Biden often appear to me to have only the blurred eagle wings behind him, giving him the appearance of floppy ears (or maybe, horns?).

No politician should be portrayed as holy. They are mere people. I believe this is subliminal messaging that should stop.

Roberta Bowen

Somers Point

Flower thief condemned

Recently on a cold winter’s day and after nearly 99 blessed years on this Earth, my beloved mother-in-law was laid to rest in an area cemetery. It was a private service due to the COVID situation, attended only by our small family and a few close dear friends.

The farewell was solemn and beautiful. After only a few hours, my sister-in-law returned to the gravesite to quietly and privately say goodbye to her, only to discover the beautiful flower spray had been stolen.