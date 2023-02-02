 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2023

Fairmount Ave. speeding damaging, dangerous

For over 5 years I have observed 18 cars or more damaged by speeding on Fairmount Ave. in Atlantic City.

I’ve told people about this since 2018, but no one investigated this egregious issue. I think all City Council members and the mayor are aware of the problem. No mitigation has occurred.

In addition, the students who wait for the bus to pick them up at Fairmount and Providence have to be wary of speeders. The bus shelter needs replacing.

There need to be tickets given for speeding and a red light installed.

I am hoping never to see a child or adult killed. If that were to happen, I’d consider it negligence on the part of Atlantic City government.

Sybil Johnson

Atlantic City

Hamilton Mall still offers good shopping

Regarding the recent story on the decline of Hamilton Mall, one gem that I recently stumbled upon there is called the Rock Shop, on the second level. Not even chain electronics stores sell CDs anymore. The Rock Shop does. Merchandise is plentiful and new, not used.

Music lover who wish to browse vinyl and CDs the old fashioned way rather than purchase online, the Rock Shop is a treasure worth visiting. Hopefully they can stay in business despite the decline of mall.

Kathy McCormick

Ocean City

