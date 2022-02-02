Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2022

COVID claims, policies sounding like a joke

The pandemic is alive and well. So hunker down everyone and be prepared to live out the remainder of your lives in suppression and confinement.

Apparently, despite all of the hullabaloo over the efficacy of the almighty vaccine, the jab doesn’t work entirely as promised. The world is now reeling over the omicron variant. Of course, as the Dr. Faucis will tell us, you need another booster.

As we continue to proceed through the entire Greek alphabet, by the time we reach Omega, we’ll all likely to be zombied out. To quote our 81 million vote president, Joe Biden, “This is no joke folks.”

True, the COVID virus is certainly no joke and I sympathize with those who have suffered through it. But the way this entire ordeal seems to be playing out calls for questioning. I’m beginning to think that this is a joke, and that the joke is on us.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

