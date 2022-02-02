Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2022

COVID claims, policies sounding like a joke
The pandemic is alive and well. So hunker down everyone and be prepared to live out the remainder of your lives in suppression and confinement.
Apparently, despite all of the hullabaloo over the efficacy of the almighty vaccine, the jab doesn’t work entirely as promised. The world is now reeling over the omicron variant. Of course, as the Dr. Faucis will tell us, you need another booster.
As we continue to proceed through the entire Greek alphabet, by the time we reach Omega, we’ll all likely to be zombied out. To quote our 81 million vote president, Joe Biden, “This is no joke folks.”
True, the COVID virus is certainly no joke and I sympathize with those who have suffered through it. But the way this entire ordeal seems to be playing out calls for questioning. I’m beginning to think that this is a joke, and that the joke is on us.
Nick Piegaro
Little Egg Harbor Township
Pray for remediation and God’s protection
Regarding the recent taking of hostages in a Texas synagogue: What you will not read in the news media is that a formal prayer group formed (50 people) to pray for the rabbi and other hostages taken, and the hostage taker.
A divine opportunity was presented to the hostages (due to training); they took advantage of it and escaped.
May the hostage taker’s heart and mind be healed as he makes his journey from life to death.
The coronavirus is an opportunity for people to safely gather as large groups and pray to God for its remediation and their protection. (Psalm 91). (St. Rosalie is the Catholic saint for ending pandemics).
Mary L. Hayes
Ocean City
Democrats deny reality of climate, adapting to it
The Press of Atlantic City editorial board hit the nail on the head with its recent editorial, “Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas.” Good job!
The article accurately reports how "human contribution can only be estimated," and how natural climate change, which has existed for 5 billion years, must be addressed by adaptation.
Adaptation is the key and should be a major factor in our war on climate change, and it's not. Not only are natural climate change and adaptation often ignored, they’re swept under a rug in my opinion by Democrats as though unimportant or even nonexistent.