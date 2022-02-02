 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2022
0 Comments

Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COVID claims, policies sounding like a joke

The pandemic is alive and well. So hunker down everyone and be prepared to live out the remainder of your lives in suppression and confinement.

Apparently, despite all of the hullabaloo over the efficacy of the almighty vaccine, the jab doesn’t work entirely as promised. The world is now reeling over the omicron variant. Of course, as the Dr. Faucis will tell us, you need another booster.

As we continue to proceed through the entire Greek alphabet, by the time we reach Omega, we’ll all likely to be zombied out. To quote our 81 million vote president, Joe Biden, “This is no joke folks.”

True, the COVID virus is certainly no joke and I sympathize with those who have suffered through it. But the way this entire ordeal seems to be playing out calls for questioning. I’m beginning to think that this is a joke, and that the joke is on us.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township

Pray for remediation and God’s protection

Regarding the recent taking of hostages in a Texas synagogue: What you will not read in the news media is that a formal prayer group formed (50 people) to pray for the rabbi and other hostages taken, and the hostage taker.

A divine opportunity was presented to the hostages (due to training); they took advantage of it and escaped.

May the hostage taker’s heart and mind be healed as he makes his journey from life to death.

The coronavirus is an opportunity for people to safely gather as large groups and pray to God for its remediation and their protection. (Psalm 91). (St. Rosalie is the Catholic saint for ending pandemics).

Mary L. Hayes

Ocean City

Democrats deny reality of climate, adapting to it

The Press of Atlantic City editorial board hit the nail on the head with its recent editorial, “Flood control the cost-effective response to rising seas.” Good job!

The article accurately reports how "human contribution can only be estimated," and how natural climate change, which has existed for 5 billion years, must be addressed by adaptation.

Adaptation is the key and should be a major factor in our war on climate change, and it's not. Not only are natural climate change and adaptation often ignored, they’re swept under a rug in my opinion by Democrats as though unimportant or even nonexistent.

One has to wonder, who are the real climate change deniers? Certainly not the ones who understand that natural climate change is a major factor and adaptation is the solution, but rather Democrats who wish to "impose costly and ineffective programs."

Steve Samolowicz

Egg Harbor Township

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Digital Voices, Jan. 25, 2022

“Does this mean we're going to have to listen again to Levinson drone on and on about how ‘Atlantic County is the best run county in New Jersey?’”

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News