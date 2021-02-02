Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2021

Kim response inspiring

The events in the Capitol were horrific. It is easy to be cynical and ask what does one expect in these terrible times, but the image of Rep. Andy Kim, on his hands and knees after grueling, terror filled hours, picking up debris, brought me to tears and gave me hope for this democracy.

I don’t live in Kim’s district. Service is noble and sacrificial love for the country does not always mean carrying a weapon. Thank God for people like Kim. I pray the country will recover from this nightmare and men and women like him will help us do that.

Audrey Simpkins

Millville

Need to impeach Trump

If there was anything to learn from the mayhem at the Capitol, it is that President Trump is a danger to the nation and must be stopped. Trump must be impeached again. If there are congresspersons and senators who acquiesced and remained silent while Trump was trashing norms of democracy, they must be called to account. I think only an impeachment can separate the patriots from the sycophants.

Robert Post

Absecon

Vote against challengers