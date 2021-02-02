 Skip to main content
Voice of the People, Feb. 2, 2021
Kim response inspiring

The events in the Capitol were horrific. It is easy to be cynical and ask what does one expect in these terrible times, but the image of Rep. Andy Kim, on his hands and knees after grueling, terror filled hours, picking up debris, brought me to tears and gave me hope for this democracy.

I don’t live in Kim’s district. Service is noble and sacrificial love for the country does not always mean carrying a weapon. Thank God for people like Kim. I pray the country will recover from this nightmare and men and women like him will help us do that.

Audrey Simpkins

Millville

Need to impeach Trump

If there was anything to learn from the mayhem at the Capitol, it is that President Trump is a danger to the nation and must be stopped. Trump must be impeached again. If there are congresspersons and senators who acquiesced and remained silent while Trump was trashing norms of democracy, they must be called to account. I think only an impeachment can separate the patriots from the sycophants.

Robert Post

Absecon

Vote against challengers

It was nice that Rep. Jeff Van Drew denounced the violence in the storming of the Capitol building. I believe he shares in responsibility for it because of his challenges to the conduct of the presidential election. Words have consequences and I, for one, will remember that in the next election.

Alfred Harrison

Northfield

D.C. should charge Trump

Inciting a riot is a felony. If someone dies in the course of that felony, whether intended or not, whether foreseen or not, that could be felony murder. I think the District of Columbia government should bring a charge of felony murder against former President Trump.

John Curtis Agner

Ventnor

Van Drew vote pointless

Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s vote to reject the Electoral College results after the assault on the Capitol was a slap in the face to his supporters in South Jersey, both Democrat and Republican. His recently published explanation for why he was going to vote nay was understandable and even palatable. However his nay vote that evening served no purpose for his constituents, only himself. I think the once independent minded congressmen clearly demonstrated that he is nothing more than elephant in President Trump’s herd.

Kevin Barr

Ocean View

