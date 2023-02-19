News double standard

on Israeli self-defense

A U.S. military operation killed a senior ISIS leader and 10 members of the terror group in northern Somalia recently, two senior Biden administration officials said. The Israeli defense forces thwarted a potentially major terrorist attack in Jenin, killing 9 murderous terrorists. The media screams about the Israeli self-defense operation.

Israel is thus vilified for the killing of terrorists, whose doctrine is to murder Jewish citizens; men, women and children, as their history clearly indicates. Commensurately, the Somali operation, also dedicated to thwart terrorist attacks, appears in small paragraphs, buried deep inside newspapers and at the end of news broadcasts. Clearly, the double standard against Israeli defense of its citizens continues to perpetuate.

Ken Olivenbaum

Margate

A.C. much safer

than 18 years ago

I appreciate the impressive work of James Sarkos and Atlantic City police officers since he became the chief. It's about time. I manage few properties in the city and because of their awesome work, finally their value is up and I can shop in Atlantic Avenue stores with no fear. The city is a lot safer then when I to Atlantic County almost 18 years ago.

Marco Elshater

Atlantic City