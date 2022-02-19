Voice of the People, Feb. 19, 2022

Support offshore wind and help Ocean City

In 1943 my parents purchased a bungalow in Ocean City when I was 1 year old; my parents and I have owned property here ever since. I have spent almost every summer in Ocean City and met my husband here as well. We passed along our love for the island to our children who spent every summer in Ocean City.

After my husband died and I retired from teaching in 2004, I became a permanent resident in Ocean City. I call my house on Bayshore Drive “my heart’s home” because my husband and I felt Ocean City was the best place we ever lived.

As of the year 2021 there has been one after another environmental tragedy throughout the United States including Ocean City. It is clear to me that climate change has arrived and is the catalyst to these events. Now Ocean City has a chance to help with the wind turbines to create clean energy. Throughout my travels in Europe, California coast and Palm Springs, I have seen many places that utilize wind farms and honestly they are beautiful. I believe these farms are not intrusive to the landscapes and provide us with clean energy. Once the wind turbines are established 10 miles out in the ocean they will not be that intrusive as well. They will actually increase the fish population which will increase fishing tourism. Once the turbines are established they will acquire marine vegetation, a food source, and provide structure/shelter. This wind farm will be a benefit to the underwater ecosystem and Ocean City’s economy.

New Jersey is uniquely positioned to build the nation’s largest network of responsibly developed offshore wind projects that can provide renewable, reliable energy to power homes, businesses and economy. This would be amazing for Ocean City to be a part of.

I urge people to support the offshore wind project. As it is said, things must change to remain the same.

Barbara L. Evans

Ocean City

Appreciates newspaper

I appreciate each and every person at The Press who has put together one of the most authentic, interesting and people-oriented newspapers I have ever read.

It has opened my eyes to what’s going on each and every day, written so the average reader can comprehend and realize in layman’s terms.

Even before I make a cup of coffee, I reach for The Press to start my brain going into perpetual motion.

Marilyn Hernberg

Ventnor