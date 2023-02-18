Stop NJ attacks on abortion alternatives

It’s not enough for this state to promote and offer abortion to everyone in the world. Now Democrats from North Jersey are attacking Crisis Pregnancy Centers in N.J. by putting out “consumer alerts” claiming deceptive practices.

These centers assist woman in a unplanned pregnancy to make informed choices — steering them to life. This state should not be attacking these centers; we should start funding and supporting them with at least the same resources spent on promoting and carrying out abortions.

I encourage all that are in agreement with this to support their local center financially and to stand up against this attack.

Harold Haberman

Ocean View

Van Drew twice made wrong choices

Rep. Jeff Van Drew joined a lawsuit by members of Congress that was filed with the Supreme Court that sought to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election. The lawsuit looked to throw out the results in four states won by Biden.

Van Drew voted not to impeach Trump in the second impeachment of him.

These choices didn’t support my idea of democracy.

Linda Sanders

Brigantine