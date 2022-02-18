Voice of the People, Feb. 18, 2022

Media follows agenda that divides people

The media are the self-proclaimed voice of the people, but are they really the voice of all the people or only the like-minded people?

Sadly the media has eroded public confidence and trust in its own integrity and also in our ever evolving democracy, dangerously instilling an insidious animosity and a divisive fear throughout the citizenry.

Instead of villainizing those with different points of view and beliefs, provide an open forum for public debate and promote the necessity for mutually beneficial compromise. The pursuit of truth is a grave and vital responsibility and people deserve much better. Self-respect is too precious to sell, so if the media must follow an agenda instead of following their conscience, maybe they should think about doing something else.

George DeGeorge

Turnersville

Trump misled supporters

Some Trump followers believe everything Donald Trump says, especially that he won reelection and was cheated.

Before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump made a speech, telling them to fight like hell or they wouldn’t have a country anymore. Then he went back to his home, the White House.

A lot of people are in jail now. Let them keep believing Trump.

When people have to go to trial, they swear to tell the truth, nothing but the truth. Trump can’t tell the truth.

Juanita Hooper

Atlantic City

No faith in election

During an interview former Vice President Joe Biden said the country should put together an extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization. I think this was an acknowledgement of knowing the fix was in and his name recognition was being used to win the election. At a Democratic National Committee celebration a month after the election, apparently reading from a teleprompter, Biden said “This struggle is no longer about who gets to vote. … It’s about who gets to count the votes.”

In America voter fraud is a felony; in Russia voter fraud is a tactic, according to Joseph Stalin.

I believe the U.S. was cheated out of a truthful election and the perpetrators should be prosecuted. The Constitution lacks provision or remedies for this, since this sort of electoral unfairness was never foreseen, but it does provide for the Supreme Court to rule on such violations. The Supreme Court didn’t see evidence of voter fraud and therefore I consider the court a failure.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City