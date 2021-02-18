Voice of the People, Feb. 18, 2021

Democracy in final stage
A 1787 document attributed to Scottish historian Lord Tytler identified “Eight Stages of Democracy.” Given the current political climate those stages bear review. They are: bondage to spiritual faith; spiritual faith to great courage; courage to liberty; liberty to abundance; abundance to complacency; complacency to apathy; apathy to dependence; and dependence back to bondage.
Looking at U.S. history those eight stages are personified by: English oppression of the Colonies to Colonists’ belief in Divine personal rights; from belief to revolt; revolt to independence; independence to prosperity (via capitalism); prosperity to a belief that prosperity would always continue (i.e. complacency); complacency to “tune in, turn on, drop out” (apathy); apathy to ever expanding calls for “free” government handouts (dependency); dependency to bondage signified by censorship, cancel culture (currently underway by social media, speech restrictions on college campuses and businesses refusing to hire people because of their political beliefs), and government control of the economy and people’s lives. All of this decline abetted by Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” the road map for progressive governance.
According to Lord Tytler the average age of a democracy is about 200 years; we are at about 230. I believe we have already entered stage eight. It remains to be seen whether or not the direction in which we are moving can be reversed, but the consequences of doing nothing to correct this decline are dire.
If we value the Constitution and the personal freedom it imparts, we must engage now or risk losing them both. Acquiescing to calls of “can’t we all get along” from those who spent the last four years in attack mode and absorbing information from a nearly monolithically biased media will achieve nothing positive. To be sure, we must try to get along, but it has to be on a basis of mutual respect despite differing political points of view.
James M. Shippen
Northfield
Election skeptics need info
Several letter writers have said they suspected that the election was rife with fraud. I suggest that Rep. Jeff Van Drew inform his supporters that there was no widespread voter fraud.
His vote to object to the electors was not because of voter fraud, it was because he felt some states did not follow their own laws and rules. This is confusing to some people.
There were 65 lawsuits concerning the election, but no votes were changed as a result. Yet Trump supporters were manipulated, as shown in the Capitol riot.
Van Drew should help his supporters understand what really happened.
David Oldis
Linwood