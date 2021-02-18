Voice of the People, Feb. 18, 2021

If we value the Constitution and the personal freedom it imparts, we must engage now or risk losing them both. Acquiescing to calls of “can’t we all get along” from those who spent the last four years in attack mode and absorbing information from a nearly monolithically biased media will achieve nothing positive. To be sure, we must try to get along, but it has to be on a basis of mutual respect despite differing political points of view.

James M. Shippen

Northfield

Election skeptics need info

Several letter writers have said they suspected that the election was rife with fraud. I suggest that Rep. Jeff Van Drew inform his supporters that there was no widespread voter fraud.

His vote to object to the electors was not because of voter fraud, it was because he felt some states did not follow their own laws and rules. This is confusing to some people.

There were 65 lawsuits concerning the election, but no votes were changed as a result. Yet Trump supporters were manipulated, as shown in the Capitol riot.

Van Drew should help his supporters understand what really happened.

David Oldis

Linwood