Other grocery help for Atlantic City

Recent Press articles following the saga of the proposed ShopRite in Atlantic City indicate that the city is not yet ready for a major supermarket. As presented, the structure would be built with $18.5 million in CRDA funding, then leased by ShopRite for $1 a year. That alone should be a great financial deal for any business.

However, on top of that, ShopRite reportedly decided they would need an additional $500,000 a year in anti-theft funding from the CRDA to ensure profitability. Unfortunately, this is a huge red flag that Atlantic City is not yet ready for this type of business.

Hopefully, one day they will get there with less crime, market rate housing and a better socio-economic balance.

In the meantime, the city could look into better public transportation to the local Acme, assisting residents with computer availability for online orders, perhaps funding grocery delivery fees for those in need.

Also, there are many local corner markets, bodegas, Cedar Markets and the Boom. Summer brings farmers markets. With a little thought and ingenuity, officials in Atlantic City can help residents get needed groceries without the huge monetary investment. When the financial climate is right, a supermarket will want to come to Atlantic City.

Allyson Kaiser

Egg Harbor Township

Van Drew wastes time on current events

Recently, Rep. Jeff Van Drew has been wasting time issuing knee-jerk responses to current events.

As a legislator elected to Congress, the need for thoughtful, insightful responses and actions to address the needs of our community is what is expected. Not generating click-bait, divisive headlines.

I don’t think the government intends to take away gas stoves — but those in small, unvented spaces with children or have respiratory issues should know that gas stoves emit harmful pollutants.

A legislator should seek to educate — not create meaningless legislation designed to amplify fear and nonsense.

Same with the whale mortalities. I wonder if Van Drew has researched the issue at all, or spoken to research scientists who study whales or even bothered to check on what the current work status is off the South Jersey shores.

He should wait for at least the preliminary findings before calling for a pause in offshore wind development.

It’s past time for this type of rhetoric to stop.

It solves nothing but it does get Van Drew headlines.

I think that may be all he is after.

Mary Crawford

Galloway Township