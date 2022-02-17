Voice of the People, Feb. 17, 2022

Good jobs done clearing bike paths

Kudos to local public works crews for clearing snow from local pedestrian/bike trails so quickly following the last two snow storms. Specifically Ocean City for clearing the Route 52 bridge walkway, and Somers Point and Linwood for quickly clearing the bike path from Somers Point through Linwood.

Providing safe routes for kids to get to and from school, and providing safe facilities for cyclists, walkers and runners to get out, exercise and enjoy the fresh air. These acts are a good example of taking that extra step to being bike and pedestrian friendly communities.

Bill Reinert

Somers Point

Biden far from being a socialist

A recent letter writer falsely equated the Keystone XL Pipeline situation to socialism. TC Energy is the company that was proposing the pipeline. President Biden withdrew permits required to continue the project in the interest of protecting the environment. TC Energy consulted with the Canadian government and decided to abandon the project. That is a far cry from socialism.

I am sick and tired of the boogeyman tactics that ill-informed scaremongers employ.

President Biden is far from being a socialist. He is a moderate Democrat who pulls his own strings. He has a long, distinguished record as a selfless public servant and it is shameful to see him being attacked in this way.

The Dunning-Kruger Effect states that people with limited knowledge or competence in a given field greatly overestimate their expertise in that area. Throwing anything at the wall to see what sticks is the approach that the writer took. The media is littered with this kind of rhetoric and it is dangerous and damaging to democracy.

Bruce Garton

Vineland