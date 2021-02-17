Voice of the People, Feb. 17, 2021

This former professor of theology from Pepperdine University with a broad stroke characterized all “American Christians” as racist and applauded the demise of the “American Christian.” It is disconcerting that such an educated individual would feel it to be acceptable to such use broad generalized stereotypes as a basis to slander the Christian faith. Throughout the history of the world, many people of all colors, races and creeds have used religion as a basis to hurt others and engage in violence. And I assert that whenever that has occurred in the past, or occurs today, those people are not true disciples of Jesus.

Christians sin and make mistakes and do bad things sometimes, like everyone else. No one is perfect, but those with a convinced heart for Jesus strive with the power of the Holy Spirit to repent of their sins and love all other people regardless of their color, creed or sexuality, as Jesus loves us. The worldview of such Christians can be found in the inspired word of God, the Bible, in Matthew Chapter 5 where Jesus gave the Sermon on the Mount. People can learn more about being an authentic follower of Jesus, and learn about the power of his saving grace, at the Sunday services of local religious institutions such as the Coastal Christian Church in Ocean City.