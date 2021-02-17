Voice of the People, Feb. 17, 2021

US Christians smeared
Regarding the recent commentary by Richard T. Hughes, “The ferocious last gasps of the religion of Christian America”:
This former professor of theology from Pepperdine University with a broad stroke characterized all “American Christians” as racist and applauded the demise of the “American Christian.” It is disconcerting that such an educated individual would feel it to be acceptable to such use broad generalized stereotypes as a basis to slander the Christian faith. Throughout the history of the world, many people of all colors, races and creeds have used religion as a basis to hurt others and engage in violence. And I assert that whenever that has occurred in the past, or occurs today, those people are not true disciples of Jesus.
Christians sin and make mistakes and do bad things sometimes, like everyone else. No one is perfect, but those with a convinced heart for Jesus strive with the power of the Holy Spirit to repent of their sins and love all other people regardless of their color, creed or sexuality, as Jesus loves us. The worldview of such Christians can be found in the inspired word of God, the Bible, in Matthew Chapter 5 where Jesus gave the Sermon on the Mount. People can learn more about being an authentic follower of Jesus, and learn about the power of his saving grace, at the Sunday services of local religious institutions such as the Coastal Christian Church in Ocean City.
Anytime anyone has a true encounter with God, something good happens.
Karyn White
Northfield
Election skeptics conned
Regarding the recent letters, “Election deserves questioning” and “Hard to accept election”:
The stench of Donald Trump’s presidency and his allegations of election fraud linger. Two recent letter writers spoke about an unwillingness to accept what appeared to be a rigged election. One writer referred to a “mountain of evidence in the form of videos, sworn statements of firsthand fraud and mathematical impossibilities that is being suppressed by the mainstream media and big tech.”
If this evidence exists and was suppressed, how does the writer know about it? Is this the same evidence that President Trump’s attorneys kept promising to produce? The same evidence that caused courts to dismiss all but one filed lawsuit for lack of substantive evidence?
The other writer says there were “ballots sent to people who no longer live in this state,” but doesn’t offer any evidence that these ballots were cast for one candidate or the other.
Two weeks ago America witnessed what these unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud can incite. The Capitol was stormed by a mob, and a Capitol police officer apparently was among five people who died as a result. Both writers have a right to their opinion, but they should be able to support it with real evidence. The consequences of lies and misinformation can be grave. I believe they were conned by a professional grifter.
Chet Wiech
Egg Harbor Township
Speed nuclear inspections
People should write to President Biden that if he is to conclude a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal. It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites.
This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site, and so on.
Alex Sokolow
Pleasantville
Only lost states challenged
Some say it’s hard to accept the election. Why is it? Every state President Trump lost is in question and every state he won had valid ballots. Republicans can’t cherry pick states, as they are doing.
Rob Benz
Rio Grande