Careless classified records need fixing immediately

Why did archivists not know classified documents in the custody of Vice President Biden were not accounted for shortly after he left office in 2017? Isn’t there some sort of record keeping delineating the location of classified documents at all times? Is our record keeping bureaucracy less efficient than say a public library, recording who takes out a book, when it is due to be returned?

Shouldn’t there be a comprehensive accounting of all government documents, paper, encrypted entries on a computer, and so forth, especially containing sources, methods, nuclear intelligence? Is our record keeping so shoddy authorities cannot soon detect when highly classified, not to mention merely classified, repositories of information are missing?

Apparently, careless accounting methods are tolerated, or classified documents, presumably not returned by Biden in a timely manner, indeed years ago, would not be possible!

Might we summarily correct this irresponsible lack of accounting, especially concerning highly sensitive information, or is a reoccurrence of such a debacle acceptable? Are we a banana republic or a sophisticated industrial democracy? If the latter, fix this humiliating careless record keeping now.

Perhaps stamping each classified document with chemically treated ink that can be tracked remotely would do the trick.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township

Mind’s made up on whale mortality

The recent rash of whale deaths along the coast can only be attributed, I believe, to one thing if you apply logic. What has changed year over year? I believe it’s only the sonar testing being done to locate the best positions for offshore windmills.

Having worked in the past with a major international oil company on the development of much seismic sensing tools much stronger than sonar, I can attest that off shore seismic testing is extremely loud and powerful, not little firecrackers or even M80 loud. That sort of testing is harmful to all sea creatures, not just whales.

Gov. Phil Murphy, never the sharpest tool in the shed, says we need to know more before making assumptions. I say, how much does he have to gain from creating these offshore monstrosities? As for the latest finding that the Brigantine whale was harmed by a boat, was that before or after being stunned or even killed by one of the seismic explosions?

Tom Szczepanski

Mays Landing