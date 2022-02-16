Voice of the People, Feb. 16, 2022

No big deal making kids mask in school

The governor of New Jersey is absolutely correct in his order to require children to wear masks in class. After 38 years teaching in a major inner city, I can attest that children will cough, pass gas, sneeze, burp and even make this event into a contest to see who can make more noise. Kids find many ways to pass time and the above is simply one of those ways.

Requiring children to wear a mask in class will definitely be a minor problem but also may save some lives. My own grandchildren are wearing a mask in school, every single day. What’s the big deal regarding this? It’s just another clothing requirement and a simple one at that.

I find it unbelievable that a parent would make an issue about masks. It shows how dumb some parents are.

Children who refuse to wear a mask should be removed from the school until they will follow these rules. If their parents put up a stink regarding this, the board of education should file a suit in court, asking the court to officially remove the child from school until they wear a mask. There are certainly more steps that can also be taken but this would be the first step.

This and every state must deal harshly with those who refuse to follow basic health rules.

James K. Aumack Cape May

Quit doubting fairness of Biden election

Regarding the recent story, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant”:

The article made me think Rep. Jeff Van Drew was talking malarkey, claiming that when the Capitol was attacked Jan. 6, he collected his staff, went to his congressional office, hunkered down and watched it on television. He claims they got a lot of constituent service work done.

Van Drew makes the Capitol riot sound like just another day at the office. That day he stated, “What is happening at the Capitol is unacceptable, un-American, and disrespectful of democracy. By harming police officers, being violent, and breaking into a federal building, the rule of law was broken. I ask that the president reach out and ask the protestors to leave the Capitol building immediately.”

He now seems to forget that he, the vice president, many senators, other representatives and staff fled in fear of their lives, and police were hurt. That evening he returned to the Capitol and voted against certification of the 2020 election.

He said the former president used the word “peaceful” multiple times as he spoke that day. Van Drew may be thinking of Trump’s request that his followers leave the Capitol, “We love you, you’re very special,” while forgetting Trump’s final appeal at the rally that morning for them to “fight, fight like hell.”

Van Drew accepts the results of the 2020 election but still cast doubts on the fairness of the vote. “Whether people believe it or not, every individual can make their own decision,” he said. Malarkey, I say. Every recount, challenge and audit in contested states (even Arizona) has found nothing to change the outcome. Trump keeps claiming the election was stolen. I believe this is causing severe damage to the basic foundation of democracy, free and fair elections.

To help ensure that the 2024 results will be peacefully accepted by the public, Van Drew and all Republican Party officials should proclaim the truth that the 2020 election was fair and free with no widespread fraud; simply admitting it was not stolen. Otherwise, the violence of 2021 may deteriorate closer to a civil war.

Paul Raetsch Mays Landing