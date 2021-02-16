Voice of the People, Feb. 16, 2021

Van Drew not a leader
Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s hypocrisy is appalling. He now calls for unity after he voted against certifying the Electoral College vote just hours after the rioters stormed the Capitol.
Van Drew had a responsibility as a leader to promote the truth, including the fact that the courts, including the Supreme Court, all found no evidence of fraud. That’s how a democracy works.
He says he did not want to overturn the results but some of his constituents believed there was fraud.
But the ultimate hypocrisy is that Van Drew paid over $100,000 to Craig Callaway, a convicted felon with numerous previous allegations of engaging in voter fraud, as a political organizer for his campaign last year.
Shame on Van Drew for failing in his role as a leader. He does not deserve to be in Congress and he needs to resign.
Judi Letson
Egg Harbor Township
No place for extremists in civilized society
I was an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. I use the past tense because, in all good conscience, I can no longer support him.
I still believe in all the things he was trying to do to stem the nation’s march toward socialism. But even though his may have been a just cause, no one is above the law. The end does not always justify the means.
Trump may very well have encouraged a strong rally in D.C. but without the violence and lawlessness. He was naive if he didn’t realize the rally would be infiltrated by extremists or anyone aiming to make him and his movement look bad.
Because of his inability to accept losing, whether legitimately or not, he violated the very tenant of law and order that he pushed so hard and self-destructed.
I don’t think he’ll want to run, but even if he does to run again in 2024, the Republican Party will never nominate him again.
There is no place for extremists in a civilized society, whether white supremacists or adherents to Black Lives Matter, whether libertarians or communists, whether Democrats or Republicans. Those who would usurp law and order, the Constitution or the nation’s republican form of government established by the Founding Fathers need to be weeded out and punished.
I classify myself as a conservative traditionalist. I don’t like change unless it’s for the better, and I don’t consider President Joe Biden’s socialistic agenda, unfortunately, for the better.
But I love the country and its people and want to see its citizens come together as one nation, one people. To that end, I accept Biden as our new president and wish him all the success in the world in bringing this about.