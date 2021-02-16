Voice of the People, Feb. 16, 2021

Trump may very well have encouraged a strong rally in D.C. but without the violence and lawlessness. He was naive if he didn’t realize the rally would be infiltrated by extremists or anyone aiming to make him and his movement look bad.

Because of his inability to accept losing, whether legitimately or not, he violated the very tenant of law and order that he pushed so hard and self-destructed.

I don’t think he’ll want to run, but even if he does to run again in 2024, the Republican Party will never nominate him again.

There is no place for extremists in a civilized society, whether white supremacists or adherents to Black Lives Matter, whether libertarians or communists, whether Democrats or Republicans. Those who would usurp law and order, the Constitution or the nation’s republican form of government established by the Founding Fathers need to be weeded out and punished.

I classify myself as a conservative traditionalist. I don’t like change unless it’s for the better, and I don’t consider President Joe Biden’s socialistic agenda, unfortunately, for the better.