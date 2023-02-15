LBI group seeks

data on whales

Some are eager to conclude that the recent whale stranding on N.J. shores are not a result of offshore wind vessel surveys. That rush to judgment is premature.

Save LBI, of which I am vice president, recently sent a letter regarding the whale strandings on the N.J. coast to the involved agencies asking for the information needed to take a hard look at the cause or causes. The key points in it are:

In a recent period of several weeks, several endangered whales washed up on New Jersey shores with no apparent cause of death, and there have been an unusual number of close-to-shore sightings.

The only significant and relevant change in the region that we are aware of is the increased number of offshore wind survey vessels operating with sonar concurrently in similar areas.

Along with that coincidence, Save LBI commented a year ago to the National Marine Fisheries Service that the magnitude and distance extent of the noise impact from these vessels was being underestimated.

With a better noise source level, and the more traditional noise dissipation rate shown in the letter, there is a high likelihood that a significant percentage of the whale population, finding itself between the shore and a survey vessel, will experience elevated noise levels that might meet the criteria for disturbing its behavior, and in all likelihood drive them away from the source, toward shore seeking relief. Therefore, we believe the vessel surveys are a potential cause of these strandings.

Not seeing any energetic effort by the responsible agencies to organize a new qualified and independent team to analyze this, we ask for the vessel data to see whether survey vessels were in the same vicinity at the same time as these incidents, field noise measurements, and the necropsy reports to determine whether the surveys are a plausible cause or not.

If we do not receive a positive answer, or the information within the 15-day period requested, we will file a FOIA request for it.

Bob Stern

Long Beach Township

Rabies clinic a help

I'm extremely appreciative of the recent rabies clinic in Cape May County, which helped provide a cost effective way to keep up the rabies shot requirement. In addition, the two Upper Township clerk employees were extremely helpful and it was great being able to get my renewed dog license on the same day.

Tricia McQuarrie

Ocean View