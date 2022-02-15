Voice of the People, Feb. 15, 2022

Politics, medicine have own arenas

Covid-19 has been around for over two years and it is impossible to view television without different opinions of how to stay safe, especially in the mask department. It also appears that more politicians are recommending this or that to stay safe.

Until a few nights ago I didn’t care what they thought until the TV screen said that the Democrats did not approve of President Biden’s plan or strategy. My suggestion is that politicians should stay out of the medical field and doctors and scientists stay out of the political arena. Whatever Dr. Fauci said 2 years ago worked concerning hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing.

Now we are blessed with three different vaccines. For heaven’s sake people should get vaccinated.

By the way, I am a N.J. pharmacist in good standing.

Matt Rendino

Egg Harbor

Van Drew Jan. 6 claims unbelievable

Regarding the recent story, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant”:

I find it unbelievable that Rep. Jeff Van Drew was getting some work done while the Jan. 6 Capitol riot too place outside his door, and he thought that this was a good thing? How ridiculous do things have to get?

I was flabbergasted when a neighbor told me that she voted for Donald Trump because “he never did anything to me.” What happened to an injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere?

Our supposed leaders are blind to what they should be doing to serve the people of this great country. If it is about only what happens to you, where does that leave the rest of the population? Vulnerable to the wiles of the lying, cheating, power-hungry vultures, that’s where.

Dianne McCarthy

Millville