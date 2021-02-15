Voice of the People, Feb. 15, 2021

When Sen. Mitch McConnell was majority leader, he held hundreds of bills passed by the House.

I think it is actually the Republicans who cannot be trusted.

Janet Somers

Millville

U.S. noble, not racist

I recently saw a Black Lives Matter rally in a Burlington, Vermont. Looks of distain were given us by the predominately white college crowd as we strolled unmasked in the open air mall. A white co-ed spoke about the shame of white privilege and how it subconsciously makes all white people racist. The crowd clapped with approval while surrounded by storefronts plastered with “Black Lives Matter” and militant-fisted posters. The experience was surreal. This concept was totally foreign to me.

As a white child who grew up with seven siblings in the lower socio-economic strata of Pleasantville, my Black, Hispanic and white friends had anything but a privileged childhood. However, we were challenged, diverse and culturally enriched. We learned to get along through the process of growing together each day as classmates, teammates, dance partners and sharing in communal meals.