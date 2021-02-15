Voice of the People, Feb. 15, 2021

Factors slowed USPS
Regarding the recent letter, “USPS slow priority”:
I’m grateful to the letter writer for his patience and understanding in this terribly stressful time. Starting on Black Friday, the U.S. Postal Service was slammed with an unprecedented amount of packages added to the daily mail.
Because of COVID-19 and the policy that was instituted regarding taking time off, USPS had a large number of people use their sick time and the free time offered by the government. At the bottom of postal receipts, we asked for the patience of the public. At the front window, where we have been essential workers, it was explained, as best we could, about Priority mail taking more time than usual.
Many customers chose to ignore this, but more people understood what was happening. I’m grateful to those people. And to the people that didn’t, I’m sorry and hope they can find a better carrier.
Carole Corker
Absecon
Don’t trust Republicans
Regarding the recent letter, “Can’t trust Democrats”:
The writer said in his next-to-last sentence, “The Democrats who now control the government cannot be trusted.” How can the Democrats be in control? The Supreme Court has a majority of conservative judges. The Senate is half Republican. The Democrats have a slim majority in the House.
When Sen. Mitch McConnell was majority leader, he held hundreds of bills passed by the House.
I think it is actually the Republicans who cannot be trusted.
Janet Somers
Millville
U.S. noble, not racist
I recently saw a Black Lives Matter rally in a Burlington, Vermont. Looks of distain were given us by the predominately white college crowd as we strolled unmasked in the open air mall. A white co-ed spoke about the shame of white privilege and how it subconsciously makes all white people racist. The crowd clapped with approval while surrounded by storefronts plastered with “Black Lives Matter” and militant-fisted posters. The experience was surreal. This concept was totally foreign to me.
As a white child who grew up with seven siblings in the lower socio-economic strata of Pleasantville, my Black, Hispanic and white friends had anything but a privileged childhood. However, we were challenged, diverse and culturally enriched. We learned to get along through the process of growing together each day as classmates, teammates, dance partners and sharing in communal meals.
The nation’s War on Poverty, initiated in the 1960s by the Johnson administration, provided financial help for many families in the community through free lunch programs, food stamps, health care, job training and college tuition. Many students took advantage of the National Educational Opportunity Fund. It provides post-secondary educational scholarships for minority and disadvantaged students. It helped a lot achieve college degrees, good jobs and higher socio-economic status. These 60-year national policies dismiss the current chants of systemic racism by BLM activists.
I qualified for a Martin Luther King Scholarship to college and spent 33 years as an educator helping at-risk youth secure their high school diplomas, enter post-secondary education and gain employment with the help of other government programs, private foundations and business internships.
Unlike the young speaker at the Vermont rally, my six decades of life experience compel me to believe that the country is inherently noble. The Founding Fathers set up a system not systemically racist but self-correcting. The government and its institutions are not perfect but have provided equal opportunities for all citizens, providing a leg up for at risk sub-groups of all races, religions and cultures.
Bob Zentmeyer
Egg Harbor Township