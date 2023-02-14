Vo-tech at Bader Field to teach kids a trade

Atlantic City should consider building a vocational technical school at Bader Field, where city kids can learn a trade and prepare for a wonderful career.

I grew up poor in Camden and left high school in 9th grade. One day I was working in a delicatessen and a woman came in wearing a nurse’s uniform. I asked her how she became a nurse, and she told me she went to vo-tech.

So I took my GED, passed and went to vo-tech to become a licensed practical nurse.

I graduated in the top 5 percent in the state. It gave me self-esteem, and I loved my career, which I had because of vo-tech.

I’m retired now at age 78, and that woman who came into the deli changed my life. We should be building vocational technical schools everywhere, but especially in cities.

Dorothy Tochterman

Ocean City

Fight enemies abroad, help working class

Trump’s people are more communist than his friend Putin. The oligarchs run his party. The rich people here run Trump’s party. They never do enough for the working class.

As far back as the Vietnam War, they didn’t want to keep fighting Communism. After 50 thousand U.S. troops were killed, they wanted to pull out and forget about it.

President Biden is a man who deserves praise for his service to the country. I believe he is much smarter than Trump. But it’s not required to be smart to vote.

Leon Manel

Buena