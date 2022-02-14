Voice of the People, Feb. 14, 2022

Occupation handbook good source on jobs

I was talking to a recent college graduate, and I told her about a good source for the job markets in the U.S. It is called the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The most important part for job seekers is the Occupational Outlook Handbook. It has just about every job you can imagine from A&P mechanics to zoology professors, and everything in between.

It tells about the educational requirements, the salary range, in what cities and states where the most demand for different jobs are, and very importantly, the job growth in different fields.

It has a ton of useful information for almost all job categories, so that you can actually find out what your chances are of getting a good job translating Vulcan into Klingon and Romulan for Star Fleet.

The recent graduate later told me she asked her guidance counselor why she was not told about this, and he did not have a good answer.

Jim Munroe

Absecon

Van Drew claims on Jan. 6 absurd

Regarding the recent story, “In NJ and nationally, consensus on meaning of Jan. 6 seems distant”:

A year ago, hours after a violent mob, spurred on by Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election, stormed the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was one of many Republicans who supported investigating questions about the election of Joe Biden. It is absurd that he would now claim the events of that day are being politicized.

Van Drew would have us believe that while other members of Congress were hiding under desks with doors barricaded by furniture, he and his staff were calmly “getting work done” in his office. Even today, with every attempt to discredit the election having gone down in flames, he still points to “irregularities” but offers nothing that would change the outcome.

John Menzel

Hammonton