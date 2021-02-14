Voice of the People, Feb. 14, 2021

Bring back US jobs

I am a 74 year old self-employed businessman of over 50 years. I am truly baffled by what is going on in the country. This is not the U.S. of A. that I was raised in.

A ton of issues on the table are very disturbing. The COVID virus issue, the police shootings, the crazy politics, racial unrest, removal of statues, neighborhood burnings and lootings, refusal to wear a mask, changing the names of sports teams and last but not least the attack on the Capitol. Having been an activist all my life that has fought to change things that needed to be fixed, I am now ashamed to admit that being an expat is starting to sound more and more interesting.

There is one issue bugging me that never seems to hit the front page and I believe it should. As the stock market rages to all time historic highs, unemployment numbers by far exceed the highest numbers ever.