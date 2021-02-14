Voice of the People, Feb. 14, 2021

Bring back US jobs
I am a 74 year old self-employed businessman of over 50 years. I am truly baffled by what is going on in the country. This is not the U.S. of A. that I was raised in.
A ton of issues on the table are very disturbing. The COVID virus issue, the police shootings, the crazy politics, racial unrest, removal of statues, neighborhood burnings and lootings, refusal to wear a mask, changing the names of sports teams and last but not least the attack on the Capitol. Having been an activist all my life that has fought to change things that needed to be fixed, I am now ashamed to admit that being an expat is starting to sound more and more interesting.
There is one issue bugging me that never seems to hit the front page and I believe it should. As the stock market rages to all time historic highs, unemployment numbers by far exceed the highest numbers ever.
However, when I call my cable or credit card companies I either get someone from the Philippines, Mexico or India on the phone while millions of Americans are unemployed now. Yet these piggy CEOs that are making billions continue to outsource the jobs that we so desperately need. Do they even know there is a pandemic in the country and that people are starving? Do they even care? Wouldn’t they be satisfied making just 5% less yet at the same time providing jobs for tens of thousands of people? Our legislators should be leaning on these people to bring these jobs back to our country, where we need them now.
Richard Gober
Ventnor
Longevity in office a minus
So, many think that the guy in the office for four years is the problem, and the guy in the office for 47 years is the solution. Why?
James McCusker
Somers Point
Ease student loan terms
Regarding the recent column by Lauren Quinn, “Biden needs to help with student debt”:
Lauren Quinn, writing in the Los Angeles Times, suggests that students need help with their student loan debt through student loan cancellation. According to Wikipedia, there are currently 45 million people with student loan debt averaging $38,000 per person.
I appreciate what she is saying, but it would anger the tens of thousands who have paid off their loans, including me. I wrote Congressman Jeff Van Drew about student loan debt, but neither he nor his office staff has yet to respond.
My suggestion is quite simple, and it comes from an automobile commercial. Auto commercials tell us that those who have excellent credit are charged a service fee of $17.99. This fee is to service the account.
This service fee with 0% interest could apply to school loans as well. All student loans should have just a service fee of $15 monthly to service the account. All monies would then be applied directly to the principal, and this allows for expendable income which we so desperately need in this sluggish economy due to the pandemic.
If a monthly payment is $500 plus the monthly service fee, and the individual wishes to add an extra $100 to the principal, then by all means get the loan paid off more quickly. We have no prepayment penalty in New Jersey for loans or credit cards. This will give the banks a better chance of getting their loans repaid, and allows students to get out of their parent’s basements.
Should a payment be late, the banks then can still charge their late fees of $35. This repayment does not matter if a student has completed their degree or has quit school, the same payment plan applies to all.
We provided liquidity and loans to banks in 2008. It’s time to help bail out the students, but not through student debt cancellation.
Barry Kopf
Egg Harbor Township
Litter lining the pike
I traverse the White Horse Pike daily to and from Brigantine. Has anyone else noticed how much trash is lining the road?
We are so fortunate to live at the shore. Perhaps towns along this route could send a crew to tidy up. The waterfowl would greatly appreciate the gesture; not to mention the visitors and taxpayers.
Barbara Garraty
Brigantine