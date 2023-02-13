Jan.6 panel worthy

of Third World justice

Looking at the Jan 6th hearing group I see nothing but kangaroos dressed like humans. This group of kangaroos is an affront to the justice system, one that a Third World country or a Stalinist form of government would be proud to say “show me the man, I’ll show you the crime.”

When a group with unlimited funding is out to prove criminality any report will be totally biased toward that goal. Donald Trump not having a genuine opportunity to defend himself gives this group the ability to find him guilty of any crime. In their haste to convict former President Trump, they released the Social Security numbers of approximately 2,000 individuals.

Arizona justice has created an unjust justice. The mid-term election of 2022 saw lines of voters so long it took three to four hours to vote, machines miscounted votes, printers ran out of ink, ballots were printed on 10 inch paper while machines were set to read 9 inch ballots.

Keri Lake, candidate for governor, sued claiming voter fraud and harassment; a judge ruled she had no case and forced her to pay some of her opponent’s legal bills. The lack of a jury trial prevented Lake from presenting her case. I think the fraud was clearly evident and Lake had a case to be heard in front of a jury. The judge’s ruling seems biased and amplifies suspicions. Elon Musk has exposed corruption in the justice system.

Revolutionary mariner John Glover and the Marblehead seamen who transported Washington across the Delaware among other exploits was honored by Washington, who said of Glover’s honor, “Your attachment to the Constitution of the United States is worthy of men who fought and bled for freedom, and know its value.” Members of Congress should read and live by this tribute.

Robert J. Caroccio Sr.

Ocean City