Voice of the People, Feb. 13, 2022

Electric vehicles would worsen winter disaster

Imagine if half the cars in the traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia recently were electric vehicles. And half of those were to run out of battery power. All those people would be stuck in freezing temperatures without a heated vehicle. And all the cars would be stuck unable to move because you can’t bring a charging station to them. In effect all those electric cars would become road blocks to the gasoline-powered vehicles. Just something to think about when you hear politicians pushing electric vehicles over gasoline and diesel. It’s not about the environment, it’s about their wallets.

Infrastructure package looks great until you really examine the ramifications. Eliminate fossil fuel usage. OK, the electrical power grids of this country already have rolling blackouts when electrical demand is high. Now, replace all fossil-fuel burning vehicles with electrical vehicles that have to plug into the power grid. Then, let’s replace the home heating units in every building and homes with electrical heating and plug those into the power grids.

But at this time we have nearly 70 percent of the electrical generating plants running on fossil fuels! How is this massive amount of electrical power going to be produced to meet these demands?

Frank Priolo

Hammonton

Trump lies, is corrupt, not President Biden

Regarding the recent letter, “Economic, virus policies put US in jeopardy”:

This letter in regards to President Biden is loaded with false statements. The letter writer claims Biden lies and is corrupt. Donald Trump has told thousands of lies. I think Trump’s lies far exceed that of any other president in history. Trump’s big lie about the election has caused his supporters to attack the Capitol an attempt to prevent Biden from taking office.

As far as corruption is concerned, exactly how is Biden corrupt? Many of Trump’s associates are or were involved in legal entanglements. Just to name a small few, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and others. I believe Trump has been corrupt all of his life. Atlantic City contractors said Trump ripped them off during the building of his casinos. His fake college used to rip off students. Even now, Trump is begging his supporters constantly for money.

Presidents don’t have direct control of gas prices, which are affected by global concerns. Likewise, inflation is happing worldwide because the pandemic caused a shortage of goods, and also some dishonest businesses are taking advantage and gouging, not because of anything Biden did. As far as for the pipeline, only 9% of U.S. oil comes from Canada. The pipeline oil is pumped to the Gulf coast where three quarters of it is shipped abroad.

Eddie E Hicks Sr.

Smithville