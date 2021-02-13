Voice of the People, Feb. 13, 2021

Vaccine chaos frustrating
What a mess!
I find it utterly amazing that there are numerous websites and phone numbers available for one to contact or call for a vaccination appointment, but when you try to get through all you get is a busy signal or a message saying that they are not accepting any appointments at this time. If people qualify for a vaccine, how can they receive it if they can’t get through?
Before you know it they will move on to the next tier and there will be more people trying to get an appointment, flooding the phone lines and websites and just receiving a busy signal. This couldn’t be more frustrating.
What a great system.
Frank Chipolone
Somers Point
Students own their debt
Regarding the recent column by Lauren Quinn, “Biden needs to help with student debt”:
Why does Quinn, in her Los Angeles Times commentary, feel that it is the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay off her student loans?
Was it her decision to secure a loan to further her education instead of paying for her own tuition? Was it also her decision to allow the interest to accrue rather than attempting to pay off the loan? Does she benefit by having her teaching degree and having a teaching job that pays well?
It is not the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for debts that she or any student incurs. Just as it is not the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay for her auto loans or mortgages. Because you can get a loan does not mean that you should, if you can’t afford to pay it back or have no desire to.
Those students with loans have to step up and take responsibility for their financial decisions.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
Secure Social Security
The first priority for the Biden federal administration will be the containment of the pandemic and a focus on the economic recovery of the nation. The next most important issue will be the status of Social Security Administration programs. The pledge to all Americans that their retirement is secure must be honored.
Most SSA programs are heading for funding issues that will result in financial distress for 69.1 million Americans. That is 21% of the U.S. population.
The most recent 2020 SSA administration report projects current retirement and survivors beneficiaries will receive scheduled benefits on a timely basis only until 2034. At that time benefits would be reduced to 76% if no action is taken. Payments for beneficiaries of Medicare Part A are funded to 2026. Then only 90% of payments would be secure without changes.