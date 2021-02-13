Voice of the People, Feb. 13, 2021

Vaccine chaos frustrating

What a mess!

I find it utterly amazing that there are numerous websites and phone numbers available for one to contact or call for a vaccination appointment, but when you try to get through all you get is a busy signal or a message saying that they are not accepting any appointments at this time. If people qualify for a vaccine, how can they receive it if they can’t get through?

Before you know it they will move on to the next tier and there will be more people trying to get an appointment, flooding the phone lines and websites and just receiving a busy signal. This couldn’t be more frustrating.

What a great system.

Frank Chipolone

Somers Point

Students own their debt

Regarding the recent column by Lauren Quinn, “Biden needs to help with student debt”:

Why does Quinn, in her Los Angeles Times commentary, feel that it is the taxpayers’ responsibility to pay off her student loans?