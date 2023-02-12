Wind-energy activists a threat to whales

Several whales have washed ashore on East Coast beaches since Dec. 1, during a period of intense wind industry geotechnical survey work in which the sea floor has been bombarded with sound waves. I’ve seen two magnificent humpbacks up close, killed in the prime of life.

Is this activity related to the deaths of these whales? It’s not clear. Necropsy results will take months and may not yield conclusive findings.

Jersey Shore mayors, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, Protect Our Coast NJ, and many other groups have called for Washington, Trenton and big-monied corporations to cease all sonar activity along the coast.

According to a spokesperson for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Fisheries Division, “acoustic trauma (can result) from close exposure to loud human-produced sounds.”

Some so-called environmentalists have taken money from the wind industry to support offshore wind, despite obvious concerns about the consequences to marine life and migratory waterfowl. They engage in fallacious straw man arguments. They suggest offshore oil drilling is louder, despite the fact no oil drilling has been proposed off the East Coast. They say that the whales have been struck by ships due to increased boat traffic, but I’ve seen no evidence that otherwise healthy whales have suddenly become less adept at avoiding collisions. They argue there has been an unusual mortality event since 2016, while failing to mention the fact offshore wind operations have surged along the East Coast of the U.S. since 2015. Activists advance a false dichotomy that the Earth will warm and oceans will rise unless hundreds of wind turbines are placed off the coast when there are better options available.

All of these arguments spring from climate change and environmental justice activism. They distract from an environmental catastrophe that is happening right before our eyes. If we’re not careful — and if we’re so blinded by the existential threat of climate change that we cannot see that the ends don’t justify the means — we might lose two North Atlantic whale species. And we might endanger many more marine species in the years to come if we don’t immediately stop all offshore industrial activity.

Robin Shaffer

Ocean City