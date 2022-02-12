Voice of the People, Feb. 12, 2022

Accidentally found first-rate newspaper

After living in Ocean City for 30 years, my wife and I moved to Seaville recently. We there started receiving a subscription to the New York Times every weekend.

About two months ago we stated receiving the Atlantic City Press every day as a result of confusion over someone else’s subscription. Having never bothered with the paper in prior years, we immediately learned what a mistake that was. This is a first-rate daily paper, with more than adequate coverage of the big international and national stories, not to mention all the local news.

We’re so glad to have discovered The Press. We still love the Times but are so happy to have this additional source of quality information in our home each day, and so we are now subscribers. Worth mentioning also is the very reliable delivery service which leaves the paper right outside our door so we seniors don’t have to hike out to the street to get it. People who’ve ever considered subscribing should do themselves a favor and try it out.

Rich Chapman

Ocean View

Expressway didn’t need to raise tolls

I noticed that there were millions of additional cars that paid tolls on the A.C. Expressway in 2021 versus 2020. Why then did the expressway need a toll increase in 2022 since they took in a lot more money last year?

John Doherty

Atlantic City

Van Drew wrong to seek Fauci firing

The GOP just can’t help itself. It always needs a scapegoat and hacks that will do its bidding. The latest is Rep. Jeff Van Drew targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci. In his press release he states that Fauci should be fired for being wrong time and again. Van Drew doesn’t state when Fauci was wrong.

Van Drew wants the best team available of researchers, public health official physicians and pharmacists who will give us honesty and transparency from public and elected officials. He can’t be satisfied. The White House task force under Fauci’s guidance consists of 12 public health officials, as well as reps from the CDC and departments Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Justice and Labor. All appointed by President Biden. Van Drew should return to filling cavities, starting with the one between his ears.

Joe Murphy

Town Bank

New trash collector needed in Atlantic

Plain and simple, time to find a new trash collection company. ACUA can no longer handle this contract. If you call, only a waste of time. What good is a schedule?

Richard Lewis

Absecon