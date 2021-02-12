Voice of the People, Feb. 12, 2021

Courts backed Pa. election
Rep. Jeff Van Drew has said that he wasn’t trying to overturn the results of the election, just trying to do his constitutional duty. The Constitution specifically gives the right to determine election laws to the individual state legislatures. This is the reason that the Supreme Court unanimously decided the Texas attorney general didn’t have standing to sue over the conduct of elections in others states, a lawsuit signed onto by Van Drew.
Many judges, some of them Republicans and Trump appointees, over two months heard cases challenging state election laws. In all cases but one, they ruled the laws were legal. Additionally, they heard multiple claims of voter fraud, all also dismissed for lack of evidence.
Van Drew particularly singled out Pennsylvania for changing its election laws without the approval of the legislature. The place to object to any Pennsylvania election law was in the courts of Pennsylvania, not in Congress or by supporting the Texas lawsuit. The Pennsylvania Republican Party, several Republican state legislators and attorneys for President Trump’s campaign filed suit in lower court to overturn changes to Pennsylvania’s election laws. A state judge ruled that, with one exception, all the laws passed were legal. They appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the federal district court, and both upheld the lower court. They then filed before the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case.
Van Drew seems to feel he knows better than the courts what is legal and illegal in Pennsylvania’s election conduct.
Pary Tell
Cape May
Money grab in the making
“Possession is nine-tenths of the law” is more relevant today than at any point in history. Many Americans believe that an unfair election was held targeting mainly swing states.
What I think was the circumvention of state constitutions and U.S. Constitution in five contested states was all but ignored by the judicial system. Forgetting about actual fraud, basic constitutional challenges were dismissed across the board. I think the judiciary was not up to the task it is duly sworn to uphold.
Admittedly, Republicans dropped the ball in thwarting this circumvention. Now, like rats jumping a plague ridden ship, they show little loyalty to the people who voted them into office.
Revolution requires organization and lots of money. The American people have neither. The Republican Party is sorely lacking in both. When they do win, all the stars have to be in alignment. Among the wealthiest people in America, I think, are globalists, socialists and Democrats, in that order. The same holds true with Wall Street bankers, large corporations, the media, Hollywood, academia and professional sports. The deck is stacked.
President Trump may be a BS artist, but everyone knows money talks and BS walks. With the fix in, almost everything you think you own is vulnerable in cyberspace. In my opinion a taking is in the making. When the trillions in U.S. debt are called in, good luck being on the 10% side.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor