Voice of the People, Feb. 12, 2021

Courts backed Pa. election

Rep. Jeff Van Drew has said that he wasn’t trying to overturn the results of the election, just trying to do his constitutional duty. The Constitution specifically gives the right to determine election laws to the individual state legislatures. This is the reason that the Supreme Court unanimously decided the Texas attorney general didn’t have standing to sue over the conduct of elections in others states, a lawsuit signed onto by Van Drew.

Many judges, some of them Republicans and Trump appointees, over two months heard cases challenging state election laws. In all cases but one, they ruled the laws were legal. Additionally, they heard multiple claims of voter fraud, all also dismissed for lack of evidence.